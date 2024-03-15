EQS-Ad-hoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Investment/Forecast

MPC Capital increases shareholding in MPC Container Ships



15-March-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Correction of an editorial mistake: In the English announcement published on March 15, 2024 at 20:19 CET, the net price per MPCC share was mistakenly stated as NOK 13.60. The correct price is NOK 13.64. The German version was correct. The corrected english version reads as follows:



DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION ACC. TO ARTICLE 17 MAR MPC Capital increases shareholding in MPC Container Ships - Increase of strategic stake in leading platform for container ships

- Purchase price of around USD 1.31 per MPCC share (EPS 2023: USD 0.73)

- Positive impact on earnings expectations for financial year 2024 Hamburg, 15 March 2024 - Hamburg-based asset and investment manager MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG ("MPC Capital", Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) has increased its shareholding in Oslo-listed MPC Container Ships ASA ("MPCC", Oslo Stock Exchange, ISIN NO0010791353) from around 7% to around 14%. The transaction is carried out by way of increasing MPC Capital's shareholding in MPC CSI GmbH ("MPC CSI"). MPC CSI was established in 2017 as a joint investment vehicle for the IPO of MPCC under the leadership of MPC Capital and MPC Münchmeyer Petersen & Co. GmbH, the founder and largest shareholder of MPC Capital. The purchase price for the acquisition of the shares from the selling shareholders of MPC CSI is approximately EUR 34 million and is based on a net price per MPCC share of NOK 13.64 (USD 1.31). Following the transaction, MPC CSI will own around 17% of MPCC's shares, of which around 14% will be held by MPC Capital. With a fleet of 62 vessels, MPCC is one of the world's largest owners of container ships for intraregional trades. In the 2023 financial year, it reported operating revenues of USD 711 million and earnings per share of USD 0.73. The dividend yield in 2023 was 43%. Regular returns from the investment are also expected for 2024 and subsequent years. Against this background, MPC Capital is increasing its earnings forecast for 2024 and now expects earnings before taxes to be slightly above the already high level of EUR 19.3 million in the 2023 financial year. Previously, MPC Capital had assumed that earnings would only be at the high level of the previous year. The forecast for consolidated revenue remains unchanged. Contact and disclosing person pursuant to Article 17 of MAR

End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



MPCC was initiated by MPC Capital and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 2017. From an initial opportunistic investment strategy focused on the strong upside potential of asset values in the market segment for smaller container vessels, MPCC has since developed into a leading global provider of feeder container tonnage. Today, MPCC is included in Oslo Stock Exchange's OBX, an index of the 25 most liquid companies. Due to its dynamic development, MPCC has steadily increased in strategic importance for MPC Capital. MPC Capital is involved in the technical and commercial management of the MPCC fleet and regularly participates in acquisitions, sales and newbuilding projects. Through its investment in MPCC, MPC Capital benefits from regular, high returns based on MPCC's attractive dividend policy with a payout ratio of 75% of net profit. The medium-term outlook for the market segment for smaller container ships remains positive. On the supply side, the orderbook for new vessels in this market segment is limited and the existing fleet is characterized by a high average age. At the same time, demand for ship transport in intra-regional trades is expected to be a relatively dynamic. In addition, efforts to meet global climate targets are increasing the demand for investment in the decarbonization of maritime infrastructure. MPCC is excellently positioned in this market with industry-low leverage and high earnings visibility from existing charter agreements. MPC Capital believes it is ideally positioned to further develop its business. In this context, MPC Capital sees attractive investment opportunities, particularly due to the high demand for investments in relation to the energy transition, but also due to opportunities arising from market uncertainties and lower asset values.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. MPC Capital AG does not assume any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.



About MPC Capital AG (www.mpc-capital.com) MPC Capital is a global asset and investment manager for real assets in the areas of real estate, renewables and shipping. Its range of services includes the selection, initiation, development and structuring of investments, through active management to divestment. With approximately 200 employees and 30 years of experience, MPC Capital offers institutional investors access to investments in selected markets with attractive growth and return opportunities. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000, MPC Capital contributes to meeting the financing needs to achieve global climate goals.

