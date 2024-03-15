NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34) ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and digital health services provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year period ended December 31, 2023. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

4Q23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 22.6% YoY to R$729.5 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 12.5% to R$669.7 million.

4Q23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.3% YoY, reaching R$288.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 39.6%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 6.4% to R$257.7 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 38.5%.

4Q23 Adjusted Net Income increased 27.7% YoY, reaching R$164.4 million, with an adjusted EPS growth of 29.6% in the same period.

Full-Year 2023 Highlights

FY23 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 23.9% YoY to R$2,874.1 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 13.3% to R$2.626.9 million.

FY23 Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.2% YoY reaching R$1,165.7 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40.6%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 9.5% to R$1,052.8 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40.1%.

FY23 Adjusted Net Income increased 10.5% YoY, reaching R$591.1 million, with an adjusted EPS growth of 11.5% in the same period.

Cash conversion of 97.1% generating R$1,088.8 million of cash flow from operating activities that resulted in a cash position of R$553.0 million.

Around 268 thousand monthly active physicians and medical students using Afya's Digital Service, an increase of 2.8% over the same period last year.

Table 1: Financial Highlights For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, (in thousand of R$) 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions (a) Net Revenue 729,866 670,071 584,002 25.0% 14.7% 2,875,913 2,628,723 2,329,057 23.5% 12.9% (b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1) 729,479 669,684 595,138 22.6% 12.5% 2,874,085 2,626,895 2,319,131 23.9% 13.3% (c) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 288,912 257,744 242,207 19.3% 6.4% 1,165,678 1,052,844 961,924 21.2% 9.5% (d) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39.6% 38.5% 40.7% -110 bps -220 bps 40.6% 40.1% 41.5% -90 bps -140 bps

*For the three months period ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão (October to December, 2023; Closing of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão was in January 2023). *For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão (January to December, 2023; Closing of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão was in January 2023). (1) Includes mandatory settlements in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Message from Management

We are delighted to showcase another year of remarkable operational and financial achievements for Afya. Once more, we have demonstrated the robustness of our business, the effective implementation of our strategy, the dedication of our team members, and the reliability of our business model.

This year we disclosure notable rises in net revenue across our three segments, strong cash generation, and substantial growth in EPS, underscoring our ongoing business expansion. The convergence of these elements has empowered us to meet our 2023 targets, and we are now looking ahead to the objectives set for 2024.

For another year we are pleased to disclose that the most significant growth of the year, in terms of revenue, stemmed from our Continuing Education segment. Through a robust intake process, the establishment of three new campuses, and course maturation, we can see once more, our students, employees, and partners benefit from our constantly developing ecosystem.

Our second most noteworthy growth originated from our undergrad business - our core business remains as robust as ever, with Medicine courses increasing tickets higher than inflation, maturation of medical seats and the completion of UNIMA and Faculdade de Ciências Médicas Jaboatão integration process in November, less than one year after its acquisition, proving our commitment to extract synergies within the operation.

In our Digital Services Segment we are proud to see another year of organic growth, reaffirming the immense potential of the business. This surge can be attributed to the success of our B2B engagements, where we have secured new contracts with pharmaceutical industry leaders. Furthermore, the continuous growth in B2P subscribers reflects our unwavering dedication to expanding our reach.

Afya's 2023 Net Revenues was almost four times higher than in 2019, the year of our IPO. Furthermore, there has been a notable increase in cash generation. We have witnessed the cash conversion rate consistently above 90%, demonstrating our ability to achieve substantial growth while enhancing profitability and cash generation. Lastly, our earnings per share (EPS) have more than doubled since 2019 and is still growing, underscoring our capability to blend organic and inorganic growth with disciplined capital allocation, resulting in significant returns to propel our growth.

Besides its results achievements, Afya also has been investing in building its sustainability strategy and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) vision to enhance value generation and impact for its stakeholders, as well as to contribute to the longevity of the business with socio-environmental responsibility. Aware of the role we play, ESG-related aspects permeate our strategies and routines. We aim to contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate and enable physicians to experience the best aspects of their profession.

As an indication of our outstanding results and impactful initiatives that are being shown to the market, the announcement of our sponsored BDRs this year, marked the entrance of Afya in B3 and we proudly celebrate several awards recognitions this year, such as "Executivo de Valor" recognizing Virgilio Gibbon as the top CEO in the Education Sector, "Valor Econômico's Best Education Company in Innovation", and another prestigious recognition for being the best Company in the Education Sector in the "Valor 1000" award and "Great Place to Work".

Strong performance, consistent growth, success in all segments, social responsibility and public recognition: this is how we are evolving and empowering our mission to provide an ecosystem that integrates education and digital solutions for the entire medical journey. We are very proud of our business and what we have achieved so far, and excited the future.

1. Key Event in the Quarter:

On October 31st, Afya announced, through its wholly owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A. ("Afya Brazil"), the acquisition of an additional 15% in Centro de Ciências em Saúde de Itajubá S.A. ("CCSI";" FMIT"), consolidating our position of ownership to 75% of the total share capital. The aggregate purchase price for the additional 15% was R$21.0 million paid 100% in cash on the closing date.

2. Subsequent Event

On January 24, 2024, the Ministry of Education (MEC) authorized the increase of 40 medical seats of Faculdades Integradas Padrão (FIP Guanambi), located in the city of Guanambi, State of Bahia, which will result in an additional payment of R$49.6 million. With the authorization, Afya reaches 100 medical seats on this campus, and 3,203 total approved seats.

3. Full Year 2023 Guidance Achievement

The Company's financial results reaffirmed the resiliency and predictability of Afya's business model.

Guidance for 2023 Actual 2023 Adjusted Net Revenue* R$ 2,750 mn = ? = R$ 2,850 mn 2,874 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 1,100 mn = ? = R$ 1,200 mn 1,166 mn *Includes UNIMA and Faculdade de Ciências Médicas Jaboatão' acquisitions;

Includes the increase of 64 medical seats of Faculdade Santo Agostinho, in the city of Itabuna;

Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance.

4. 2024 Guidance

The guidance for FY2024 is defined in the following table:

Guidance for 2024 Net Revenue1 R$ 3,150 mn = ? = R$ 3,250 mn Adjusted EBITDA R$ 1,300 mn = ? = R$ 1,400 mn CAPEX2 R$ 220 mn = ? = R$ 260 mn (1) Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance. (2) The 2024 Capex guidance does not encompass the earn-out payment in the amount of R$49.6 million related to the 40-seat increase at Faculdades Integradas Padrão (FIPGuanambi).

5. 4Q23 and 2023 Overview

Operational Review

Afya is the only company offering educational and technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of the medical career, from undergraduate students in their medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs and continuing medical education. The Company also offers solutions to empower physicians in their daily routine including supporting clinic decisions through mobile app subscription, delivering practice management tools through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, and assisting physicians in their relationship with their patients.

The Company reports results for three operating segments. The first, Undergrad - medical schools, other healthcare programs and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs. The second, Continuing Education - specialization programs and graduate courses for physicians. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services - digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This operating segment is divided into Business to Physician (which encompasses Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription) and Business to Business (which provides access and demand for the healthcare players). Revenue is generated from printed books and e-books, which is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer, and subscription fees, which are recognized as the services are transferred over time.

Key Revenue Drivers - Undergraduate Courses

Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers Twelve months period ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Chg Undergrad Programs MEDICAL SCHOOL Approved Seats 3,163 2,823 12.0% Operating Seats (1) 3,113 2,773 12.3% Total Students (end of period) 21,446 17,968 19.4% Average Total Students 21,154 17,761 19.1% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 19,040 17,761 7.2% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 2,573,704 2,032,888 26.6% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 2,332,745 2,032,888 14.8% Medical School Gross Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 10,210 9,538 7.0% Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month) 8,548 7,898 8.2% UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE Total Students (end of period) 21,117 17,967 17.5% Average Total Students 21,365 19,441 9.9% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 19,690 19,441 1.3% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 388,799 336,238 15.6% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 359,647 336,238 7.0% OTHER UNDERGRADUATE Total Students (end of period) 23,471 22,265 5.4% Average Total Students 24,336 23,376 4.1% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions)* 21,170 23,376 -9.4% Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 304,276 266,306 14.3% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 263,275 266,306 -1.1% TOTAL TUITION FEES Tuition Fees (Total - R$ '000) 3,266,778 2,635,432 24.0% Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$ '000) 2,955,667 2,635,432 12.2% *For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão (January to December, 2023; Closing of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão was in January 2023). (1) The difference between approved and operating seats is 'Cametá'. A campus for which we already have the license but haven't started operations.

Key Revenue Drivers - Continuing Education and Digital Services

Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers Twelve months period ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Chg Continuing Education Medical Specialization & Others Total Students (end of period) 4,976 4,280 16.3% Average Total Students 4,838 3,835 26.1% Average Total Students (ex-Acquisitions) 4,838 3,835 26.1% Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$ '000) 146,827 108,806 34.9% Net Revenue from courses (ex- Acquisitions¹) 146,827 108,806 34.9% Digital Services Content & Technology for Medical Education Medcel Active Payers Prep Courses & CME - B2P 7,563 14,569 -48.1% Prep Courses & CME - B2B 5,649 5,887 -4.0% Além da Medicina Active Payers 7,557 6,081 24.3% Cardiopapers Active Payers 9,202 5,034 82.8% Medical Harbour Active Payers 12,133 7,668 58.2% Clinical Decision Software Whitebook Active Payers 153,541 137,767 11.4% Clinical Management Tools² iClinic Active Payers 26,293 22,764 15.5% Shosp Active Payers 3,768 2,915 29.3% Digital Services Total Active Payers (end of period) 225,706 202,685 11.4% Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$ '000) 229,285 189,984 20.7% Net Revenue - B2P 190,838 166,515 14.6% Net Revenue - B2B 38,448 23,469 63.8% Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions¹) 222,196 189,984 17.0% (1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features. (2) For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022).

Key Operational Drivers - Digital Services

Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in each one of our products in the last 30 days of a specific period. Total monthly active users reached around 268 thousand.

Monthly Active Unique Users (MUAU) represents the number of unique individuals, without overlap of users among products, in the last 30 days of a specific period.

Table 4: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU) 4Q23 4Q22 % Chg YoY 3Q23 2Q23 Content & Technology for Medical Education 20,215 16,539 22.2% 26,012 24,973 Clinical Decision Software 219,420 221,762 -1.1% 230,732 230,338 Clinical Management Tools¹ 26,703 20,936 27.5% 26,944 24,880 Physician-Patient Relationship 1,579 1,473 7.2% 1,583 1,782 Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 267,917 260,710 2.8% 285,271 281,973 1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features Includes Shosp, Medicinae and Além da Medicina starting in 1Q22 and Cardiopapers and Glic starting in 2Q22

Table 5: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) 4Q23 4Q22 % Chg QoQ 3Q23 2Q23 Total Monthly Unique Active Users (MuaU) - Digital Services 241,753 241,949 -0.1% 254,894 251,487 1) Total Monthly Unique Active Users excludes non-integrated companies: Medical Harbour, Medicinae, Shosp, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers and Glic

Seasonality

Undergrad's tuition revenues are related to the enrollment and re-enrollment process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period; thus, does not have significant fluctuations during the year. Continuing Education revenues are related to monthly intakes and tuition fees and do not have a considerable concentration in any period. Digital Services is comprised mainly of Medcel, Pebmed, and iClinic revenues. While Pebmed and iClinic do not have significant fluctuation regarding seasonality, Medcel's revenue is concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments. In addition, the majority of Medcel's revenues are derived from printed books and e-books, which are recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. Consequently, the Digital Services segment generally has higher revenues and results of operations in the first and last quarters of the year than in the second and third quarters.

Revenue

Adjusted Net Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was R$729.5 million, an increase of 22.6% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão acquisition, higher net tickets in Medicine courses, maturation of medical seats and the growth of Continuing Education and Digital Services segments.

Net Revenue of Continuing Education for the fourth quarter of 2023 was R$38.6 million, an increase of 16.0% YoY, boosted by the growth in the number of students.

Digital services increased 17.1% YoY, totaling R$65.2 million for this quarter. The organic growth is a combination of (a) an increase in the B2B engagements, increasing B2B Net Revenue by 63.8%, and (b) the expansion of the active payers in the B2P, mainly in Whitebook, Medical Harbour, Shosp, IClinic, Cardiopapers and Além da Medicina.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, Adjusted Net Revenue was R$2,874.1 million, an increase of 23.9% over the same period of last year. Excluding acquisitions, Adjusted Net Revenue grew 13.3% over the same period.

Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions Net Revenue Mix Undergrad 627,929 568,135 499,852 25.6% 13.7% 2,511,018 2,270,917 2,037,889 23.2% 11.4% Adjusted Undergrad¹ 627,542 567,748 510,988 22.8% 11.1% 2,509,190 2,269,089 2,027,963 23.7% 11.9% Continuing Education 38,564 38,564 33,238 16.0% 16.0% 146,827 146,827 108,806 34.9% 34.9% Digital Services 65,249 65,249 55,741 17.1% 17.1% 229,285 222,196 189,984 20.7% 17.0% Inter-segment transactions -1,876 -1,876 -4,829 -61.2% -61.2% -11,217 -11,217 -7,622 47.2% 47.2% Total Reported Net Revenue 729,866 670,071 584,002 25.0% 14.7% 2,875,913 2,628,723 2,329,057 23.5% 12.9% Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹ 729,479 669,684 595,138 22.6% 12.5% 2,874,085 2,626,895 2,319,131 23.9% 13.3%

*For the three months period ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão (July to December, 2023; Closing of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão was in January 2023). *For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão (January to December, 2023; Closing of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão was in January 2023). (1) Includes mandatory settlements in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 07).

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, increased 19.3% to R$288.9 million, up from R$242.2 million in the same period of the prior year, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 110 basis points to 39.6%. For the full year ended December 31, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was R$1.165.7 million, an increase of 21.2% over the same period of the prior year, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin decrease of 90 basis points in the same period. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin reduction this year is due to: (a) Mix of Net Revenue, with higher participation of Continuing Education segment, and (b) the consolidation of 4 new Mais Médicos campuses (operation started on 3Q22).

Table 7: Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions 2023 2023 Ex Acquisitions* 2022 % Chg % Chg Ex Acquisitions Adjusted EBITDA 288,912 257,744 242,207 19.3 6.4% 1,165,678 1,052,844 961,924 21.2% 9.5% % Margin 39.6% 38.5% 40.7% -110 bps -220 bps 40.6% 40.1% 41.5% -90 bps -140 bps *For the three months period ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão (October to December, 2023; Closing of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão was in January 2023). *For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, "2023 Ex Acquisitions" excludes: Alem da Medicina (January & February 2023; Closing of Alem da Medicina was in March, 2022), Cardiopapers (January to March 2023; Closing of Cardiopapers was in April, 2022), Glic (January to May, 2023; Closing of Glic was in May, 2022), and UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão (January to December, 2023; Closing of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão was in January 2023).

Adjusted Net Income

Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was R$101.9 million, an increase of 42.8% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to the increase in operational results and the recognition of income tax credit. Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was R$164.4 million, an increase of 27.7% over the same period of the prior year, mainly due to the reasons previously mentioned and lower non-recurring expenses in the quarter when compared to the same period of the prior year.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, Net Income increased 3.2%, from R$392.8 million to R$405.4 million. Adjusted Net Income for the twelve-month period of 2023 was R$591.1 million, an increase of 10.5% year over year. Adjusted EPS reached R$6.37 per share for the full year of 2023 ended December 31, an increase of 11.5% year over year, reflecting the increase in our Net Income and capital allocation discipline executing our business combination.

Table 8: Adjusted Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period ended December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 101,886 71,331 42.8% 405,416 392,756 3.2% Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1) 29,273 22,015 33.0% 110,052 77,974 41.1% Share-based compensation 11,453 10,860 5.5% 31,535 31,274 0.8% Non-recurring (income) expenses: 21,837 24,547 -11.0% 44,121 33,133 33.2% - Integration of new companies (2) 8,169 7,748 5.4% 28,120 24,763 13.6% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 239 (697) n.a. 12,616 2,497 405.3% - Gain on tax amnesty (4) - - n.a. (16,812) - n.a. - Expansion projects (5) 1,873 1,053 77.9% 4,409 3,411 29.3% - Restructuring expenses (6) 6,291 5,307 18.5% 11,964 12,388 -3.4% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (7) 5,265 11,136 -52.7% 3,824 (9,926) n.a. Adjusted Net Income 164,449 128,753 27.7% 591,124 535,137 10.5% Basic earnings per share - in R$ (8) 1.09 0.74 47.2% 4.30 4.14 4.0% Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ (9) 1.79 1.38 29.6% 6.37 5.71 11.5%

(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) On August 10, 2023, Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties to settle a tax proceeding in respect to ISS (city tax on services) with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which result in a payment of R$14,819 to settle the claim. The selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to pay R$5,438 regarding this matter. The Company had a provision of R$53,302 and an indemnification asset from the selling shareholders of R$20,000 (in light of the indemnification clauses as defined at acquisition of Unigranrio), in respect to such tax proceeding. The difference between the provision, indemnification asset and the actual paid amount was recorded as Other income (expenses), net on the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. (5) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (6) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies. (7) Consists of mandatory settlements in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision. (8) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares. (9) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.

Cash and Debt Position

On December 31, 2023, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$553.0 million, a decrease of 49.4% over December 31, 2022, due to UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combinations.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, Afya reported cash flow from operating activities of R$1,088.8 million, up from R$877.0 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 24.1% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio was strong once again, achieving 97.1% for the full year of 2023 ended December 31, 2023, compared to 94.4% in the same period of the previous year.

On December 31, 2023, Net Debt, excluding the effects of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,814.6 million. When compared to December 31, 2022, Net Debt added to R$825 million related to UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão dos Guararapes business combinations closed on January 2, 2023, the Net Debt reduced R$ 391.0 million due to the strong Cash flow from operating activities.

Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation For the twelve months period ended in December 31, (in thousands of R$) Considering the adoption of IFRS 16 2023 2022 % Chg (a) Net cash flows from operating activities 1,043,623 843,899 23.7% (b) Income taxes paid 45,144 33,089 36.4% (c) = (a) + (b) Cash flow from operating activities 1,088,767 876,988 24.1% (d) Adjusted EBITDA 1,165,678 961,924 21.2% (e) Non-recurring (income) expenses: 44,121 33,133 33.2% - Integration of new companies (1) 28,120 24,763 13.6% - M&A advisory and due diligence (2) 12,616 2,497 405.3% - Gain on tax amnesty (3) (16,812) - n.a. - Expansion projects (4) 4,409 3,411 29.3% - Restructuring Expenses (5) 11,964 12,388 -3.4% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6) 3,824 -9,926 n.a. (f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses 1,121,557 928,791 20.8% (g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio 97.1% 94.4% 270 bps

(1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies. (2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions. (3) On August 10, 2023, Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties to settle a tax proceeding in respect to ISS (city tax on services) with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which result in a payment of R$14,819 to settle the claim. The selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to pay R$5,438 regarding this matter. The Company had a provision of R$53,302 and an indemnification asset from the selling shareholders of R$20,000 (in light of the indemnification clauses as defined at acquisition of Unigranrio), in respect to such tax proceeding. The difference between the provision, indemnification asset and the actual paid amount was recorded as Other income (expenses), net on the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. (4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies. (6) Consists of mandatory settlements in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.

The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for 2023, considering loans and financing, capital market and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya's capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt, Afya's Net Debt (excluding the effect of IFRS16) divided by Adjusted EBITDA of 2023 is 1.6x.

Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt (in millions of R$) For the closing of the twelve months period ended in December 31, Cost of Debt Gross Debt Duration (Years) Per year %CDI² 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loans and financing: Softbank 826 824 2.4 3.4 6.5% 6.5% 50% 53% Loans and financing: Debentures 529 500 3.6 4.6 15.0% 15.7% 114% 114% Loans and financing: Others 445 621 1.3 2.1 15.0% 14.1% 114% 113% Accounts payable to selling shareholders 567 529 0.8 1.2 13.1% 11.6% 100% 94% Total¹| Average 2,368 2,474 2.1 2.9 11.8% 10.2% 89% 83%

(1) Total ammount refers only to the "Gross Debt" columns (2) Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference: 2023 full year: ~11.65% p.y. and for 2022 full year: ~12.39% p.y.

Table 11: Cash and Debt Position (in thousands of R$) FY2023 FY2022 % Chg (+) Cash and Cash Equivalents 553,030 1,093,082 -49.4% Cash and Bank Deposits 11,746 57,509 -79.6% Cash Equivalents 541,284 1,035,573 -47.7% (-) Loans and Financing 1,800,775 1,882,901 -4.4% Current 179,252 145,202 23.5% Non-Current 1,621,523 1,737,699 -6.7% (-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders 566,867 528,678 7.2% Current 353,998 261,711 35.3% Non-Current 212,869 266,967 -20.3% (-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations - 62,176 -100.0% (=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16 1,814,612 1,380,673 31.4% (-) Lease Liabilities 874,569 769,525 13.7% Current 36,898 32,459 13.7% Non-Current 837,671 737,066 13.6% Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16 2,689,181 2,150,198 25.1%

CAPEX

Capital expenditures consists of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of our campuses and headquarters including leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the digital segment, among others.

For the full year of 2023 ended December 31, CAPEX went from R$318.2 million to R$218.4 million, a decrease of 31.3% over the same period of the prior year. As of December 31, 2023, the Capex to Revenue, excluding licenses acquisition and goodwill remeasurement, was 7.6% a decrease from 10.9% in the same period of the previous year, reflecting the discipline on capital allocation.

Table 12: CAPEX (in thousands of R$) For the twelve months period ended in December 31, 2023 2022 % Chg CAPEX 218,428 318,155 -31.3% Property and equipment 118,435 168,132 -29.6% Intanglibe assets 99,993 150,023 -33.3% - Licenses - 24,408 n.a. - Goodwill - 39,100 n.a. - Others 99,993 86,515 15.6%

ESG Metrics

ESG commitment is an important part of Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results.

The 2022 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/corporate-governance/sustainability/

Table 13: ESG Metrics 4Q23 4Q22 2022 2021 2020 2019 # GRI Governance and Employee Management 1 405-1 Number of employees 9,680 8,708 8,708 8,079 6,100 3,369 2 405-1 Percentage of female employees 58% 57% 57% 55% 55% 57% 3 405-1 Percentage of female employees in the board of directors 36% 40% 40% 18% 18% 22% 4 102-24 Percentage of independent member in the board of directors 36% 30% 30% 36% 36% 22% Environmental 4 302-1 Total energy consumption (kWh) 6,845,599 5,379,440 17,011,842 12,176,966 8,035,845 5,928,450 4.1 302-1 Consumption per campus 148,817 122,260 412,747 385,573 321,434 395,230 5 302-1 % supplied by distribution companies 50.2% 72.5% 72.4% 91.3% 83.4% 96.2% 6 302-1 % supplied by other sources 49.8% 27.5% 27.6% 8.7% 16.6% 3.8% Social 8 413-1 Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya 154,976 141,962 494,635 341,286 427,184 270,000 9 Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses 20,197 18,104 18,104 16,772 12,691 8,306 10 201-4 Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) 10,584 10,965 10,965 7,881 4,999 2,808 11 % students with scholarships over total undergraduate students 16.0% 18.8% 18.8% 12.9% 13.7% 11.7% 12 413-1 Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships 649 662 662 447 432 60

(1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others. (2) "Other sources" refers to: (a) Derived from renewable sources, such as solar panels installed in the units; and (b) Derived from the search for alternative energy options in the market. (3) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed environmental data were updated to consider: (a) GHG Protocol guidelines improvements, and (b) additional data-collection criteria refinements. (4) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools. (5) The number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) does not include any student from the acquisitions of 2023

6. Conference Call and Webcast Information

7. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is the leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners, from the moment they enroll as medical students, through their medical residency preparation, graduate program, and continuing medical education activities. Afya also offers content and clinical decision applications for healthcare professionals through its products WhiteBook, Nursebook and Portal PEBMED. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.

8. Forward - Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.

9. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board-IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.

Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the Cash flow from operating activities, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted EPS is our Adjusted Net Income, minus the Minority Net Income divided by the Weighted average number of outstanding shares.

Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

11. Financial Tables

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income For the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share) 2023 2022 2021 Revenue 2,875,913 2,329,057 1,719,371 Cost of services (1,109,813) (859,552) (652,300) Gross profit 1,766,100 1,469,505 1,067,071 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,014,684) (798,153) (622,615) Other income (expenses), net 15,645 (7,252) (3,561) Operating income 767,061 664,100 440,895 Finance income 110,642 102,042 64,566 Finance expenses (457,616) (349,893) (243,796) Finance result (346,974) (247,851) (179,230) Share of income of associate 9,495 12,184 11,797 Income before income taxes 429,582 428,433 273,462 Income taxes expenses (24,166) (35,677) (31,179) Net income 405,416 392,756 242,283 Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive income 405,416 392,756 242,283 Income attributable to Equity holders of the parent 386,324 373,569 223,326 Non-controlling interests 19,092 19,187 18,957 405,416 392,756 242,283 Basic earnings per share Per common share 4.30 4.14 2.39 Diluted earnings per share Per common share 4.27 4.12 2.37

Consolidated statements of financial position As of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 553,030 1,093,082 Trade receivables 546,438 452,831 Inventories 1,382 12,190 Recoverable taxes 43,751 27,809 Other assets 58,905 51,745 Total current assets 1,203,506 1,637,657 Non-current assets Trade receivables 39,485 42,568 Other assets 117,346 191,756 Investment in associate 51,834 53,907 Property and equipment 608,685 542,087 Right-of-use assets 767,609 690,073 Intangible assets 4,796,016 4,041,491 Total non-current assets 6,380,975 5,561,882 Total assets 7,584,481 7,199,539 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 108,222 71,482 Loans and financing 179,252 145,202 Lease liabilities 36,898 32,459 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 353,998 261,711 Notes payable - 62,176 Advances from customers 153,485 133,050 Labor and social obligations 192,294 154,518 Taxes payable 27,765 26,221 Income taxes payable 3,880 16,151 Other liabilities 2,773 2,719 Total current liabilities 1,058,567 905,689 Non-current liabilities Loans and financing 1,621,523 1,737,699 Lease liabilities 837,671 737,066 Accounts payable to selling shareholders 212,869 266,967 Taxes payable 88,198 92,888 Provision for legal proceedings 104,361 195,854 Other liabilities 18,280 13,218 Total non-current liabilities 2,882,902 3,043,692 Total liabilities 3,941,469 3,949,381 Equity Share capital 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 2,365,200 2,375,344 Treasury shares (299,150) (304,947) Share-based compensation reserve 155,073 123,538 Retained earnings 1,380,365 1,004,886 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,601,505 3,198,838 Non-controlling interests 41,507 51,320 Total equity 3,643,012 3,250,158 Total liabilities and equity 7,584,481 7,199,539

Consolidated statements of cash flows For the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian reais) 2023 2022 2021 Operating activities Income before income taxes 429,582 428,433 273,462 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes Depreciation and amortization 289,511 206,220 154,220 Write-off of property and equipment 1,910 1,697 1,604 Write-off of intangible assets 413 25 2,374 Allowance for expected credit losses 74,552 42,708 47,819 Share-based compensation expense 31,535 31,274 43,377 Net foreign exchange differences 681 852 17,973 Accrued interest 285,447 200,081 108,437 Accrued lease interest 100,849 88,571 67,212 Share of income of associate (9,495) (12,184) (11,797) Provision (reversal) for legal proceedings (56,825) (766) 10,664 Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables (131,336) (129,165) (79,665) Inventories 10,947 (363) (3,720) Recoverable taxes (15,353) (2,230) (2,327) Other assets 77,480 (1,048) (19,425) Trade payables 24,500 9,975 14,479 Taxes payable 3,278 (3,915) (14,902) Advances from customers (17,892) 8,387 36,009 Labor and social obligations 31,525 21,247 23,449 Other liabilities (42,542) (12,811) (2,693) 1,088,767 876,988 666,550 Income taxes paid (45,144) (33,089) (35,683) Net cash flows from operating activities 1,043,623 843,899 630,867 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (118,435) (168,132) (125,869) Acquisition of intangibles assets (126,993) (128,892) (150,931) Dividends received 9,900 6,754 11,770 Acquisition of non-controlling interest (21,000) - - Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (815,005) (277,649) (1,005,017) Payments of interest from acquisition of subsidiaries and intangibles (71,518) (23,550) (12,108) Restricted cash - - 8,103 Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,143,051) (591,469) (1,274,052) Financing activities Payments of principal of loans and financing (112,630) (1,791) (107,766) Payments of interest of loans and financing (175,889) (116,587) (50,310) Proceeds from loans and financing 5,288 496,885 809,539 Payments of lease liabilities (31,473) (28,511) (20,075) Payments of interest of lease liabilities (103,911) (85,001) (67,676) Treasury shares buy back (12,369) (152,317) (213,722) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,791 - 33,336 Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (18,750) (19,736) (18,648) Net cash flows generated (used) in financing activities (439,943) 92,942 364,678 Net foreign exchange differences (681) (852) (17,973) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (540,052) 344,520 (296,480) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 1,093,082 748,562 1,045,042 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 553,030 1,093,082 748,562

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (in thousands of R$) For the three months period December 31, For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Chg 2023 2022 % Chg Net income 101,886 71,331 42.8% 405,416 392,756 3.2% Net financial result 79,661 67,596 17.8% 346,974 247,851 40.0% Income taxes expense (9,130) 10,065 n.a. 24,166 35,677 -32.3% Depreciation and amortization 77,339 54,514 41.9% 289,511 206,220 40.4% Interest received (1) 7,690 5,218 47.4% 33,450 27,197 23.0% Income share associate (1,824) (1,924) -5.2% (9,495) (12,184) -22.1% Share-based compensation 11,453 10,860 5.5% 31,535 31,274 0.8% Non-recurring (income) expenses: 21,837 24,547 -11.0% 44,121 33,133 33.2% - Integration of new companies (2) 8,169 7,748 5.4% 28,120 24,763 13.6% - M&A advisory and due diligence (3) 239 (697) n.a. 12,616 2,497 405.3% - Gain on tax amnesty (4) 0 - n.a. (16,812) - n.a. - Expansion projects (5) 1,873 1,053 77.9% 4,409 3,411 29.3% - Restructuring expenses (6) 6,291 5,307 18.5% 11,964 12,388 -3.4% - Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (7) 5,265 11,136 -52.7% 3,824 (9,926) n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 288,912 242,207 19.3% 1,165,678 961,924 21.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39.6% 40.7% -110 bps 40.6% 41.5% -90 bps

(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees. (2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of recently acquired companies, such as expenses with personnel and third party consulting firms. (3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions. (4) On August 10, 2023, Unigranrio entered into a tax amnesty program on interest and penalties to settle a tax proceeding in respect to ISS (city tax on services) with the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which result in a payment of R$14,819 to settle the claim. The selling shareholders of Unigranrio agreed to pay R$5,438 regarding this matter. The Company had a provision of R$53,302 and an indemnification asset from the selling shareholders of R$20,000 (in light of the indemnification clauses as defined at acquisition of Unigranrio), in respect to such tax proceeding. The difference between the provision, indemnification asset and the actual paid amount was recorded as Other income (expenses), net on the consolidated statement of income and comprehensive income. (5) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses. (6) Severance cost related to the termination of employment relationship with the organizational restructuring of the acquired business and Digital Segment restructuring. (7) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on-site class restriction, and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the decision by the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal), or the Brazilian Supreme Court, with respect to this matter.

