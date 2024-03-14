Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Achieved significant milestones in 2023 including a record year for asset management revenue, completion of Ability's $250 million reinsurance agreement resulting in total investments in excess of $1 billion, and the closing of the Ovation transaction during July 2023



Increased Ability's total assets managed by Mount Logan to $537 million, up 59% versus 2022 while achieving a 9.2% yield on the insurance investment portfolio for fiscal 2023

Declared quarterly distribution of C$0.02 per common share in the first quarter of 2024, the eighteenth consecutive quarter of a shareholder distribution

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (the "Company" or "Mount Logan") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The financial results have been adjusted for the adoption of IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts ("IFRS 17") which became effective January 1, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenue for the asset management segment of the Company of $3.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to growth in fees attributable to the inclusion of Ovation management and incentive fees, increase in CLO fees, growth in the Opportunistic Credit Interval Fund, and other sub-advisory activities of Mount Logan. Fourth quarter asset management revenues excludes $1.3 million of management fees associated with Mount Logan's management of the assets of Ability Insurance Company ("Ability"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, during the fourth quarter of 2023, which increased by 82% as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.7 million.

Fee Related Earnings ("FRE") for the asset management segment of the Company was $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $0.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.8 million primarily driven by the previously mentioned revenue improvements.

Total net investment income for the insurance segment was $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 driven by an increase in total insurance investment assets and improvements in yield across the investment portfolio attributable to deployment of capital in a higher rate environment.



Full Year Milestones

Total revenue for the asset management segment of the Company was $11.8 million, an increase of $2.5 million as compared to $9.3 million in fiscal 2022 largely due to the acquisition of Ovation in the third quarter of 2023, and previously mentioned growth in fees generated across Mount Logan's managed investment vehicles. Fiscal 2023 management revenues excludes the $4.2 million attributable to managing a significant portion of Ability's assets during fiscal 2023, which increased by 80% as compared to management fees in respect of Ability of $2.4 million in fiscal 2022.

FRE for the asset management segment of the Company was $6.3 million, flat as compared to $6.3 million in fiscal 2022, which reflects the increase of revenues offset by one-time expenses in respect of growth investments, which management expects will decrease in fiscal 2024 for the asset management segment.

Achieved 9.2% yield on the insurance investment portfolio for fiscal 2023, which was up from 6.2% as compared to fiscal 2022, which reflects ongoing portfolio and capital optimization across the insurance solutions portfolio alongside the benefit of higher base rates.

Ability's total assets managed by Mount Logan increased to $537.1 million for fiscal 2023, up $200.2 million from fiscal 2022 managed assets of $336.9 million. The increase in managed assets supported the increased management fees paid by Ability of $4.2 million to Mount Logan Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Finished fiscal 2023 with $1.0 billion in total investment assets at Ability, up $124 million or 14% from fiscal 2022 investment assets of $884.6 million.

Book value of the Insurance segment ended 2023 at $66.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to $63.7 million for fiscal 2022.



Subsequent Events

The Company is pleased to announce that Nikita Klassen has been appointed by the Company's board of directors as the new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective March 31, 2024., Ms. Klassen currently serves as the Senior Controller of the Company and has over 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, including roles as Director, Accounting Policy at Silicon Valley Bank; Vice President, SEC Reporting and Accounting Policy at Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY); and Director, Global Accounting Policy and Advisory at American Express (NYSE: AXP). Ms. Klassen has also previously provided audit and consulting services in various roles over a 6 year career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ms. Klassen holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree from the Asper School of Business at the University of Manitoba and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Canada).

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Jason Roos communicated his plans to resign from his roles at Mount Logan, as well as his other roles at BC Partners Advisors L.P. effective March 31, 2024. Mr. Roos' decision is not related to any disagreement relating to the Company's accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, regulatory matters, or practices (financial or otherwise). Mr. Roos will continue to support the executive team in an advisory capacity for an extended period of time.

Declared a shareholder distribution in the amount of C$0.02 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2023, payable on April 2, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2024. This cash dividend marks the eighteenth consecutive quarter of the Company issuing a C$0.02 distribution to its shareholders. This dividend is designated by the Company as an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

Announced the completion of a $18.8 million capital raise and opportunistic refinancing, representing an important milestone for the business as it simplifies Mount Logan's capital structure at an attractive fixed-rate over the next 8 years. $13.6 million of the net proceeds of the offering were used to repay all existing indebtedness at Lind Bridge L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan, which had previously been raised to support direct growth investment into Ability. The balance of the proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, primarily supporting the Company's working capital position, and paying outstanding transaction fees and expenses.

Ability amended its reinsurance agreement, effective, January 10, 2024, with Atlantic Coast Life Insurance Company and with Sentinel Security Life Insurance Company pursuant to which Ability will assume a 20% quota share coinsurance of premium of multi-year guaranteed annuity ("MYGA") policies issued and approved on or after October 1, 2023.



Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan stated, "As we close out 2023, we are seeing strong earnings momentum across both the asset management and insurance solutions segments of the Company. Top line performance for the asset management segment of the Company and net investment income for the insurance segment of the Company saw impressive growth throughout the year, and we believe is a leading indicator of our expectations for 2024."



Selected Financial Highlights

Total Capital of the Company, consisting of both debt borrowings and equity, as at December 31, 2023, was $129.5 million, an increase of $10.5 million from December 31, 2022. Total capital consists of debt obligations and total shareholders' equity.

Basic Earnings per share ("EPS") was $(0.69) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $(2.87) from $2.18 for the 2022 fiscal year. The decrease in EPS resulted primarily from a decrease in the net insurance finance income in 2023 fiscal year compared to the 2022 fiscal year. The decrease in net insurance finance income in the 2023 fiscal year was attributable to changes in risk-adjusted market interest rates.

$(2.87) from $2.18 for the 2022 fiscal year. The decrease in EPS resulted primarily from a decrease in the net insurance finance income in 2023 fiscal year compared to the 2022 fiscal year. The decrease in net insurance finance income in the 2023 fiscal year was attributable to changes in risk-adjusted market interest rates.

Adjusted basic EPS was $(0.44) for the 2023 fiscal year, a decrease of $(2.74) from $2.30 for the 2022 fiscal year.



Results of Operations by Segment

($ in Thousands)

Years ended December 31 2023 2022 2021 Reported Results (1) Asset management Revenue $ 11,831 $ 9,345 $ 8,772 Expenses 26,680 13,044 11,515 Net income (loss) - asset management (14,849 ) (3,699 ) (2,743 ) Insurance Revenue (2) 69,143 (27,818 ) 2,807 Expenses 70,087 (80,268 ) (30,810 ) Net income (loss) - insurance (944 ) 52,450 33,617 Income before income taxes (15,793 ) 48,751 30,874 Provision for income taxes (663 ) (430 ) (2,144 ) Net income (loss) $ (16,456 ) $ 48,321 $ 28,730 Basic EPS $ (0.69 ) $ 2.18 $ 1.55 Diluted EPS $ (0.69 ) $ 2.15 $ 1.54 Adjusting Items Asset management Transaction costs (3) (3,721 ) (185 ) (1,977 ) Acquisition integration costs (4) (1,125 ) (1,875 ) (1,448 ) Non-cash items (5) (972 ) (559 ) (787 ) Impact of adjusting items on expenses (5,818 ) (2,619 ) (4,212 ) Adjusted Results Asset management Revenue $ 11,831 $ 9,345 $ 8,772 Expenses 20,862 10,425 7,303 Net income (loss) - asset management (9,031 ) (1,080 ) 1,469 Income before income taxes (9,975 ) 51,370 35,086 Provision for income taxes (663 ) (430 ) (2,144 ) Net income (loss) $ (10,638 ) $ 50,940 $ 32,942 Basic EPS $ (0.44 ) $ 2.30 $ 1.77 Diluted EPS $ (0.44 ) $ 2.27 $ 1.77

(1) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current year's presentation, including the reclassification of "Net realized and unrealized gain (loss)" to "Revenue"

(2) Insurance Revenue line item is presented net of insurance service expenses and net expenses from reinsurance contracts held.

(3) Transaction costs are related to business acquisitions and strategic initiatives transacted by the Company.

(4) Acquisition integration costs are consulting and administration services fees related to integrating a business into the Company. Acquisition integration costs are recorded in general, administrative and other expenses.

(5) Non-cash items include amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and impairment of goodwill, if any.



Asset Management

Total Revenue - Asset Management

($ in Thousands)

Years ended December 31 2023 2022 Management fee $ 9,225 $ 5,200 Equity investment earning 1,124 1,922 Interest income 1,087 1,225 Dividend income 584 276 Net gains (losses) from investment activities (189 ) 722 Total revenue - asset management $ 11,831 $ 9,345



Fee Related Earnings ("FRE")

Fee related earnings ("FRE") is a non-IFRS financial measure used to assess the asset management segment's generation of profits from revenues that are measured and received on a recurring basis and are not dependent on future realization events. The Company calculates FRE, and reconciles FRE to net income from its asset management activities, as follows:

($ in Thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (16,456 ) 48,321 Adjustment to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss): Total revenue - insurance (1) (69,143 ) 27,818 Total expenses - insurance 70,087 (80,268 ) Net income - asset management (2) (15,512 ) (4,129) Adjustments to non-fee generating asset management business and other recurring revenue stream: Management fee from Ability 4,247 2,356 Interest income - (138 ) Dividend income (584 ) (276 ) Net gains (losses) from investment activities 189 (722 ) Administration and servicing fees 1,036 782 Transaction costs 3,721 185 Amortization of intangible assets 972 559 Interest and other credit facility expenses 5,977 3,564 General, administrative and other 6,204 4,108 Fee Related Earnings $ 6,250 $ 6,289

(1) Includes add-back of management fees paid to ML Management.

(2) Represents net income for asset management, as presented in the audited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss).

Insurance

IFRS 17 is effective for years beginning as of January 1, 2023, and has been applied retrospectively with a transition date of January 1, 2022. IFRS 17 does not impact the underlying economics of the business, nor does it impact the Company's business strategies.

Total Revenue - Insurance

($ in Thousands)

Years ended December 31 2023 2022 Insurance service result $ (23,374 ) $ (17,744 ) Net investment income 87,105 55,058 Net gains (losses) from investment activities 29,105 (107,581 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on embedded derivative - funds withheld (31,403 ) 38,575 Other income 7,710 3,874 Total revenue - net of insurance services expenses and net expenses from reinsurance $ 69,143 $ (27,818 )



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, the asset management segment of the Company had $65.5 million (par value) of borrowings outstanding, of which $27.5 million had a fixed rate and $38 million had a floating rate. As of December 31, 2023, the insurance segment had $14.3 million (par value) of borrowings outstanding. Liquid assets, including high-quality assets that are marketable, can be pledged as security for borrowings, and can be converted to cash in a time frame that meets liquidity and funding requirements. As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the total liquid assets of the Company were as follows:

($ in Thousands)

As at December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,220 $ 65,898 Investments 643,578 692,693 Management fee receivable 2,599 1,385 Receivable for investments sold 6,511 1,249 Accrued interest and dividend receivable 19,340 16,157 Total liquid assets $ 762,248 $ 777,382



The Company defines working capital as the sum of cash, restricted cash, investments that mature within one year of the reporting date, management fees receivable, receivables for investments sold, accrued interest and dividend receivables, and premium receivables, less the sum of debt obligations, payables for investments purchased, amounts due to affiliates, reinsurance liabilities, and other liabilities that are payable within one year of the reporting date.

As at December 31, 2023, the Company has working capital of $183.4 million, reflecting current assets of $230.8 million, offset by current liabilities of $47.4 million, as compared with working capital of $164.7 million as at December 31, 2022, reflecting current assets of $197.4 million, offset by current liabilities of $32.7 million. The increase in working capital is primarily driven by increased cash in the insurance segment as a result of premium growth through the reinsurance of MYGA. The cash reported and generated through insurance activities in the insurance segment cannot be used at the Issuer level for working capital purposes without insurance regulatory approvals.

Interest Rate Risk

The Company has obligations to policyholders and other debt obligations that expose it to interest rate risk. The Company also owns debt assets that are exposed to interest rate risk. The fair value of these obligations and assets may change if base rate changes in interest rates occur.

The following table summarizes the potential impact on net assets of hypothetical base rate changes in interest rates assuming a parallel shift in the yield curve, with all other variables remaining constant.

($ in Thousands)

As at December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (2) 50 basis point increase (1) $ 20,186 $ 17,842 50 basis point decrease (1) (21,860 ) (19,495 )

(1) Losses are presented in brackets and gains are presented as positive numbers.

(2) Interest rate sensitivity as at December 31, 2022 have been amended to reflect the addition of investment contract liabilities and insurance contract liabilities to the sensitivity calculation.

Actual results may differ significantly from this sensitivity analysis. As such, the sensitivities should only be viewed as directional estimates of the underlying sensitivities for the respective factors based on the assumptions outlined above.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC ("ML Management") and Ability Insurance Company ("Ability"), respectively. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Ability Insurance is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio's morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this press release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period.

MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) As at December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Asset Management: Cash $ 990 $ 1,525 Restricted cash - 53 Due from affiliates - 12 Investments 26,709 30,605 Intangible assets 28,779 21,501 Other assets 6,593 4,792 Total assets - asset management 63,071 58,488 Insurance: Cash and cash equivalents 89,230 64,373 Investments 1,008,637 884,627 Reinsurance contract assets 442,673 455,115 Intangible assets 2,444 2,444 Goodwill 55,015 55,015 Other assets 27,508 24,178 Total assets - insurance 1,625,507 1,485,752 Total assets $ 1,688,578 $ 1,544,240 LIABILITIES Asset Management Due to affiliates $ 12,113 $ 1,110 Debt obligations 62,030 53,172 Contingent value rights - 3,003 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,494 2,583 Total liabilities - asset management 77,637 59,868 Insurance Debt obligations 14,250 2,250 Insurance contract liabilities 1,107,056 1,073,251 Investment contract liabilities 169,314 89,358 Funds held under reinsurance contracts 238,253 231,839 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,116 25,404 Total liabilities - insurance 1,558,989 1,422,102 Total liabilities 1,636,626 1,481,970 EQUITY Common shares 115,607 108,055 Warrants 1,129 1,129 Contributed surplus 7,240 7,240 Surplus (Deficit) (50,166 ) (32,296 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (21,858 ) (21,858 ) Total equity 51,952 62,270 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,688,578 $ 1,544,240





MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 REVENUE Asset management Management fee $ 9,225 $ 5,200 Equity investment earning 1,124 1,922 Interest income 1,087 1,225 Dividend income 584 276 Net gains (losses) from investment activities (189 ) 722 Total revenue - asset management 11,831 9,345 Insurance Insurance revenue 87,806 95,514 Insurance service expenses (78,155 ) (119,777 ) Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held (33,025 ) 6,519 Insurance service results (23,374 ) (17,744 ) Net investment income 87,105 55,058 Net gains (losses) from investment activities 29,105 (107,581 ) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on embedded derivative - funds withheld (31,403 ) 38,575 Other income 7,710 3,874 Total revenue, net of insurance service expenses and net expenses from reinsurance contracts held - insurance 69,143 (27,818 ) Total revenue 80,974 (18,473 ) EXPENSES Asset management Administration and servicing fees 2,943 1,231 Transaction costs 3,721 185 Amortization of intangible assets 972 559 Interest and other credit facility expenses 5,977 3,564 General, administrative and other 13,067 7,505 Total expenses - asset management 26,680 13,044 Insurance Net insurance finance (income) expenses 28,871 (100,027 ) Increase (decrease) in investment contract liabilities 6,316 1,274 (Increase) decrease in reinsurance contract assets 20,238 5,685 General, administrative and other 14,662 12,800 Total expenses - insurance 70,087 (80,268 ) Total expenses 96,767 (67,224 ) Income (loss) before taxes (15,793 ) 48,751 Income tax (expense) benefit - asset management (663 ) (430 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (16,456 ) $ 48,321



¹ The yield is calculated based on the net investment income divided by the average of investments in financial assets for the current and prior period, and then is annualized.