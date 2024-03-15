Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024
WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2024 | 10:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of shares without dividend rights in ABB Ltd

With effect from March 18, 2024, the shares of ABB Ltd without dividend rights
will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up and
including March 25, 2024. 

Instrument:      Share without dividend rights
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ABB U            
---------------------------------------------------
Round lot:      1              
---------------------------------------------------
Clearing:       CCP Cleared         
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0021514346         
---------------------------------------------------
Order book id:    326183            
---------------------------------------------------
Market segment / no: STO Equities CCP/182     
---------------------------------------------------
Tick size / no:    MiFID II tick size table   
---------------------------------------------------
MIC code:       XSTO             
---------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 7280 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
