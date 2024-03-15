The French authorities have introduced new feed-in tariffs levels for PV installations up to 500 kW. The rates are higher than originally planned. From pv magazine France The French government has published a new decree establishing the digression levels of feed-in tariffs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size. The new tariffs will range from €0. 153 (0. 17)/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0. 117/kWh for arrays ranging in size from 100 kW to 500 kW. The French renewable energy association, Syndicat des énergies renouvelables (SER), said that the new provisions will reduce ...

