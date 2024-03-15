Anzeige
15.03.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Karnell Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (Record ID 253819)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Karnell Group AB (publ), company
registration number 559043-3214, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Karnell Group AB (publ) applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that the liquidity requirements
are met, first day of trading is expected to March 22, 2024. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 36,433,314 shares.

Short Name:               KARNEL B        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0017832173      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             325739         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 49,217,464       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Small cap        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrials          
-----------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
