Hard Asset Management, Inc.: Hard Asset Money Show: Navigating the Complex World of Digital Currencies and Global Politics

Christian Briggs and Esteemed Guests Discuss Critical Discussions on Financial and Political Landscapes

SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / The Hard Asset Money Show, hosted by Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management Inc., has recently broadcasted five riveting episodes, featuring a blend of financial insights and political analyses. These episodes bring to the fore significant discussions on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), surveillance, global politics, and the evolving digital landscape's impact on individual freedoms and privacy.

Federal Chairman Jerome Powell's Testimony Analyzed

In a compelling dialogue with Jameson Haygood on A Good Fight Show, Christian Briggs scrutinizes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's recent testimony. Powell's hints at the Federal Reserve's approach to balancing privacy with the implementation of CBDCs were dissected, revealing the nuanced preparations for a digitized financial future. The episode also touched on the burgeoning network of digital control facilitated by the alliance of big government and corporations.

Unveiling the 2016 Surveillance of Donald Trump

Christian, alongside former FBI Assistant Director Tom Fuentes, revisits the controversial surveillance of Donald Trump in 2016, orchestrated by the Obama and Clinton administrations. The discussion uncovers the intricate web of political espionage and its implications for democracy and individual liberties.

The 2024 Election and the Role of CBDCs

In a thought-provoking session, Christian and Mandy Gunasekera engage with Jameson Haygood to explore the speculative dynamics of the 2024 election and the potential candidacy of Michelle Obama. The conversation extends to the broader implications of CBDCs, envisioning a future where financial autonomy could be curtailed by governmental control mechanisms, exemplified by the Canadian trucker protest.

IMF, ESG, and the Dangers of Digital Centralization

Christian and Mandy Gunasekera delve into the expanding influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the strategic use of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria as instruments of ideological conformity. The episode raises alarms about the imminent centralization of global power structures, threatening the foundational principles of liberty and freedom.

BRICS+ January 2024 Update: A Challenge to the U.S. Dollar

The addition of five new member states to the BRICS+ bloc signals a concerted effort to dethrone the U.S. dollar's global dominance. Christian discusses the geopolitical and economic ramifications of this expansion, with a focus on the contention between major BRICS+ nations to lead the charge with their digital currencies.

"It's paramount that we understand the multifaceted challenges presented by the rapid advance of digital currencies and the reshaping of global financial and political orders," said Christian Briggs. "Through the Hard Asset Money Show, we aim to equip our listeners with the knowledge and insights necessary to navigate these turbulent times."

These episodes of The Hard Asset Money Show are essential listening for anyone keen on grasping the complexities of today's economic and political realities. Tune in to stay informed and ahead of the curve.

