A European consortium of 11 commercial and non-profit organizations is developing several technologies to make use of end-of-life PV panels by either re-deploying them or by recovering and reprocessing the silicon. In January, a European consortium with 11 partners from industry, academia, non-profit and research institutes, launched a three-year project with a budget of €9 million ($9. 84 million) to demonstrate the viability of tapping into PV panel recycling for silicon supply. Dubbed Fostering A Recycled European Silicon Supply (FORESi), the project considers all the technical, economic and ...

