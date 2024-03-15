

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 -Lighting today has transcended its traditional role of mere illumination, emerging as a catalyst for enhancing well-being and creating a better environment for quality living. To embrace this exciting evolution and capitalise on the rising opportunities, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will organise the first-ever Smart Lighting Expo, one of the partner events of the Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BITWeek), which will take place alongside the 15thHKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) (Spring Lighting Fair) under the theme of "Bright Lighting * Smart Living" at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 6-9 April 2024. Featuring more than 1,300 exhibitors from seven countries and regions, the twin lighting fairs will serve as ideal platforms for buyers to explore the latest technologies and discover a wide range of innovative lighting products for meeting the ever-changing needs in the market.



Inaugural Smart Lighting Expo ignites future of lighting innovation

According to Statista, the global smart lighting market is projected to surge to US$25.3 billion this year, a significant increase from US$8.1 billion in 2020. In line with this growth trajectory, an HKTDC survey of exhibitors and buyers at Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo 2023, found that 41% of respondents expect sales to increase in the lighting market this year, with 30% identifying smart lighting and solutions as the greatest driver for growth.



To empower businesses in fully capitalising on the growing opportunities across the entire smart lighting supply chain, the Smart Lighting Expo showcases a comprehensive array of products and solutions, ranging from connected lighting technologies such as chips, sensors, LED drivers, and IoT lighting platform, to smart lighting products and solutions like smart control systems and dimmers, smart luminaires, lighting applications and systems.



Industry players unveil cutting-edge smart lighting solutions



In collaboration with Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association, the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area will feature various key players in the smart lighting industry, including Midea, Sunricher, Merrytek, and many more. Other featured brands include Helvar, Valta, SkyLighting and Up-Shine Lighting, etc. The Smart Lighting Expo welcomes the group pavilions from important lighting industry base in the Greater Bay Area, including Zhongshan, Foshan and Jiangmen. Highlighted products include:



Hong Kong exhibitor Mindstec Asia Limited (Booth no.: 1A-E02) will unveil the Helvar 950 DALI-2 multi-master application controller, Helvar's flagship product that unlocks vast scalability for projects with four DALI-2 Multi-master networks. The solution also incorporates artificial intelligence-based technology which can self-learn continuously and adapt to the evolving needs of modern buildings. It is also compatible with 3rd party BMS building management systems and can be easily expanded and applied to large and complex projects. Helvar's projects locate all over the world, like National Gallery UK, Istanbul Airport Turkey, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Abu Dhabi's World Trade Centre - Trust Tower, etc.



Another Hong Kong, exhibitor Liricco Technologies Limited (Booth no.: 1A-E08) is known for its partnerships with many notable clients including the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Airport Authority Hong Kong. It aims to cater to a wide range of businesses with its Wireless T8 LED tube. This innovative product can save up to 90% of energy and features built-in motion and lux sensors, making it ideal for carparks, staircases, warehouses and factories. It is compatible with Casambi, DALI 2 and Valta operating systems, providing seamless integration for efficient lighting management.



Hangzhou Sky-Lighting Co. Ltd. (Booth no.: 1B-A02) will showcase smart ceiling lights and bulbs equipped with remote control, colour change and timer functions. The remarkable aspect of these products is their universality, as they are compatible with a wide range of popular smart home platforms including Matter, Apple Homekit, Google, Alexa, Tuya, Zigbee and HUE Philips. This versatility allows users to effortlessly integrate the smart lighting solutions into their existing smart home ecosystems.



Yunfan Ruida Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd (Booth no.: 1A-C18) will present its Mmwave radar solution that is applied to smart homes, elderly and nursing homes. Through multi-person trajectory tracking and people counting solution, including trajectory tracking, regional perception and gesture recognition detection, it facilitates the purposes like lighting trajectory interlocking, senseless home interlocking and air gesture switch. It also provides energy management, intelligent lighting and home security via its human presence detecting solution.



Ningbo Xiaojiang IoT Technology Co., Ltd (Booth no.: 1A-C10) is set to exhibit a smart lighting control system and an intelligent lighting solution. The system supports a wide range of IoT modules, including WiFi, BLE, Dual Mode, Matter. With its universal interfaces, it offers seamless switching across multiple platforms, while the intelligent lighting solution caters to diverse scene needs by providing various modes, such as intelligent dimming, gradient light source, reading/writing mode, reading mode, etc.



Running concurrently with the Smart Lighting Expo, the Spring Lighting Fair will continue to serve as a one-stop business platform for diverse lighting products. The Fair welcomes group pavilion from Mainland China's Xiamen and Jiangsu. The Hall of Aurora will gather renowned brands around the globe to showcase high-quality lighting fixtures, while other product zones will include Commercial Lighting, Decorative Lighting, Residential Lighting, Technical Lighting and Lighting accessories.



Market leaders share insights on lighting trends



In addition to showcasing products, the twin lighting fairs will feature informative forums where industry players will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in the lighting industry. These forums will provide a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking among industry professionals.



Asian Lighting Forum, co-organised with Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association (HKETA) and Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC), will take place on 6 April. Renowned speakers from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Lutron Electronics and LANZ will share their insights on the impact and applications of human-centric lighting while award-winning lighting and green designers from HKGBC, Cundall and Baseline Lighting Design Studio will share remarkable cases across industries to illustrate the market trend of sustainable lighting design.



Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Home will be in focus at Smart Lighting Solution Forum, which will be co-organised with Asia-Pacific AI Business Alliance (AIBA) and Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association (SILA). To be held on 7 April, experts from Tuya, Amazon and Bluetooth as well as other industry leaders will shed light on the application of these technologies in smart lighting products.



