Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thermon Announces Inaugural $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon" or the "Company"), a global leader in industrial process heating solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of Thermon's outstanding shares of common stock through March 15, 2027 (the "Repurchase Program").

Bruce Thames, Thermon's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Today's authorization of Thermon's inaugural Repurchase Program underscores the Board's confidence in our long-term strategy and growth trajectory, as we continue our transformative journey to becoming the world leader in industrial process heating. Our disciplined capital allocation program is a key pillar of our strategy, and this Repurchase Program is being established to offset dilution as an integral part of that framework. The strength of our balance sheet gives us significant optionality to invest organically, inorganically, as evidenced by our recent acquisition of Vapor Power, or through this Repurchase Program. The Repurchase Program will also provide the flexibility to repurchase shares opportunistically. Today's announcement reflects Thermon's commitment to effectively deploy capital to create long-term value for our stockholders."

The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company at its discretion based on ongoing evaluation of general market conditions, the market price of Thermon's common stock, the Company's capital needs, and other factors. Under the authorization, share repurchases may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market or privately negotiated transactions, including accelerated repurchase transactions, block trades, or trading plans intended to comply with SEC Rule 10b5-1. The Repurchase Program does not obligate Thermon to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws in addition to historical information. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the amount, timing and execution of our Repurchase Program, our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information such as the anticipated financial performance of our Vapor Power acquisition. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "contemplate," "could," "should" "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "would," "future," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future performance may differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update these statements unless we are required to do so under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:

Kevin Fox, Chief Financial Officer

Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations

(512) 690-0600 | Investor.Relations@thermon.com

