San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2024) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, proudly announces a significant partnership with WARPD Labs through a $250K purchase order. This collaboration will see Hempacco producing a cutting-edge, private-label line of vapes, hemp pre-rolls, and gummies using a proprietary blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids exclusively for WARPD Labs.

The much-anticipated product line is set to be unveiled at the upcoming Alternative Products Expo in the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami, where WARPD Labs will showcase these groundbreaking offerings at Booth #2122 on March 14 - 16, 2024.

WARPD Labs, celebrated for its visionary approach in the sphere of cannabinoid exploration and product creation, stands as a trailblazer in the cannabis domain. Their dedication to excellence, authenticity, and pioneering spirit harmonizes perfectly with Hempacco's ambition to transform consumer products with hemp-derived solutions. The forthcoming product range, born from the collaboration between Hempacco and WARPD Labs, showcases bespoke packaging and seven distinctive interdimensional formulations conceived by the creative minds at WARPD Labs. These offerings are genuinely unparalleled and groundbreaking.

Kirk Fuqua, CEO of the American division of WARPD Labs, conveyed his excitement about the groundbreaking partnership with Hempacco, emphasizing its pivotal role in establishing WARPD Labs as the first company to introduce interdimensional cannabis infusions to the U.S. market, a move set to redefine the industry with unparalleled innovation and product excellence.

Sandro Piancone, CEO at Hempacco, shared his excitement about the collaboration, "Our partnership with WARPD Labs represents a significant leap forward in our quest to innovate within the hemp industry. The Alternative Products Expo in Miami will be a landmark showcase of our joint efforts. Together, we are setting a new standard for what consumers can expect from hemp-based products."





HPCO WARPD Labs Collaboration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/201854_hempacco_warpd.jpg

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Hempacco, reinforcing its role as a leader in the hemp industry and its commitment to innovation and quality. The unveiling at the Alternative Products Expo is just the beginning of what promises to be a fruitful partnership between Hempacco and WARPD Labs, poised to bring exciting new products to the forefront of the wellness and recreational cannabis sectors.

About WARPD Labs

Warpd Labs is a pioneering international interdimensional cannabis company thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Hempacco, a leader in the cannabis production industry, to enhance its US operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for WARPD Labs as it expands its innovative product offerings in the United States, leveraging Hempacco's extensive experience and meticulous attention to detail.

To learn more, visit https://warpdlabs.com/

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand. Hempacco is a majority-owned subsidiary of Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), a fast-moving consumer goods incubating company.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Learn more at www.ggiigroup.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

