Canadian custom module manufacturer Capsolar developed a vehicle integrated PV system (VIPV) for an electric material towing application, reportedly enabling 30% to 40% range increase per battery charge. Canada's Capsolar, a manufacturer of vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) systems, recently completed an electric tow tractor ground transport project. "We designed, built and installed the solar PV system, including the electronic and physical integrations. It is used at one of the largest US-based automotive industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)," Capsolar's CEO, Samy Benhamza, told pv ...

