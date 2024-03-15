The new panel has a white backsheet and a temperature coefficient of -0. 34/C. It weighs 4. 1 kg per m2 and, according to the manufacturer, supports all types of installation methods, including roof adhesive and removal mechanical mounting. Chinese solar module manufacturer Sunman has launched new monocrystalline panels with a power output of up to 520 W. "Our new product supports all types of installation methods including quick-bonding and removable mechanical mounting," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "The module comes pre-integrated with mounting hardware and bracket, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...