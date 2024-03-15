In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that irradiance and PV production was more than 15% below normal during February across most of Europe, due to thick clouds in moist westerly winds from the Atlantic. Irradiance and PV production was more than 15% below normal during February across most of Europe, according to analysis completed using the Solcast API. The production shortfalls were due to thick clouds in moist westerly winds from the Atlantic, penetrating more strongly and further east than usual for this time of year. The large shortfalls in solar production ...

