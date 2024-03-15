Mexico had 3. 33 GW of cumulative distributed solar capacity at the end of December 2023, on 700 MW of new additions for the full year. From pv magazine Mexico Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission has published statistics for distributed-generation facilities with capacities of less than 0. 5 MW for 2023. The figures show that total installed capacity reached 3,361 MW at the end of December 2023. This capacity comes from 411,085 registered interconnection contracts. Solar account for 410,810 of these contracts. This equates to 3,339. 31 MW, 99. 33% of the total. The commission's statistics ...

