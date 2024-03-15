Trifleet Leasing Holding B.V. ("Trifleet"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chicago-based GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), announced that Robin Pol has been appointed as managing director, effective March 1, 2024.

"I am pleased to announce Robin's promotion," said Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer of GATX. "With his deep industry knowledge, passion for serving customers, and a proven leadership track record, Robin is well-suited to lead Trifleet and continue building on its reputation for providing high-quality tank containers and best-in-class service to customers."

Since joining Trifleet in 1995, Mr. Pol has held various leadership roles across the commercial and technical departments. In his most recent position as director of commercial, global accounts and strategy, Mr. Pol was responsible for all business development activities and for ensuring that Trifleet delivers outstanding value to its customers.

"I am honored to lead our exceptional team at Trifleet," Mr. Pol said. "I look forward to working more closely across the organization to further Trifleet's business growth and mission to service our customers across the globe at the highest levels."

ABOUT TRIFLEET

As one of the largest tank container leasing companies, Trifleet Leasing provides a first-class rental fleet that spans the globe. Trifleet focuses on providing top quality, reliable tank containers, expert advice and professional, responsive service for the leasing of its standard and special tanks such as gas tanks, lined and cool tanks, electrically heated tanks, cryogenic and swap tank containers.

ABOUT GATX CORPORATION

At GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240315715937/en/

Contacts:

Trifleet Leasing

Rutger Rodermond

+31 (0) 78 639 17 97

rutger.rodermond@trifleet.com

GATX Corporation

Shari Hellerman

Senior Director

Investor Relations, ESG, and External Communications

312-621-4285

shari.hellerman@gatx.com