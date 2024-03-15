PureSquare: With the New Tracker Blocker Feature, PureVPN Advances on Its Mission to Provide End-To-End Security & Privacy

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / PureVPN, a leading consumer VPN service and a part of PureSquare, is excited to announce the launch of Tracker Blocker in its VPN app, a new feature that empowers users to take complete control of their online privacy. Tracker Blocker is a built-in tool that identifies and neutralizes hidden trackers embedded within websites, effectively preventing them from collecting and selling users' personal data.

"We are progressing rapidly on our mission to provide holistic security to consumers and businesses," said Uzair Gadit, the founder and CEO of PureSquare. "Tracker Blocker is an essential tool for preventing data collection, ensuring users' online privacy. It perfectly complements our 'Remove My Data' feature, which acts as the remedy if data does get collected, especially by data brokers globally, often through deceptive means. Together, Tracker Blocker and Remove My Data form a robust defense and recovery system for users' online data privacy."

How Tracker Blocker elevates user privacy

The Tracker Blocker enhances user privacy by actively scanning websites for hidden trackers embedded in scripts, images, and other content. These trackers often operate invisibly, collecting user data without their consent.

When Tracker Blocker is enabled, all requests sent to known tracking companies are blocked and intercepted by PureVPN, preventing them from gathering sensitive information such as browsing history, location, and online behavior.

Promising a seamless user experience

Prioritizing user-friendliness, PureVPN has designed Tracker Blocker for effortless activation. Users simply need to open their PureVPN apps, navigate through the settings menu, and toggle on the Tracker Blocker switch.

VPN dependency and platform compatibility

Presently, the Tracker Blocker feature operates exclusively when users are connected to the VPN. However, in upcoming releases, users can expect notable enhancements.

Firstly, Tracker Blocker functionality will be supported even when users are not connected to the VPN, ensuring continuous privacy protection during all online activities. Additionally, users will have the ability to control and customize which trackers to enable or disable, granting them greater flexibility and control over their browsing experience.

Supported platforms for this feature presently include Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It is worth mentioning that Tracker Blocker will soon be available on Linux, as we are dedicated to providing comprehensive support for all users.

PureVPN's commitment to user privacy

PureVPN has long been a champion of online privacy, offering industry-leading features like an internet kill switch, a strict no-logs policy, military-grade encryption, and Remove My Data.

The introduction of Tracker Blocker further solidifies PureVPN's position as one of the most trusted providers of privacy-focused VPN solutions. Moreover, it represents a significant step forward in advancing its mission to provide end-to-end security and privacy.

About PureSquare:

PureSquare is a holistic cybersecurity platform that prioritizes user safety and privacy for the new age. Leveraging 16 years of expertise in the industry, PureSquare continues to achieve excellence through its brands - PureVPN, PureKeep, PurePrivacy, PureEncrypt, PureDome, and PureWL.

