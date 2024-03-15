Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters and Expansion of Research & Development and cGMP Production

New Location Positions CIL for Product Development and Future Growth

TEWKSBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the world leader in stable isotope chemistry and the separation of carbon-13 (13C), has announced it will be relocating and expanding its corporate headquarters to newly purchased space in Tewksbury, MA, to advance the operations and growth of the company. The purchase was made in June 2023.

The new location is a two-building, 150,000-square-foot campus with 25 lakefront acres at 100 & 200 Ames Pond Drive. The Ames Pond campus will be the home of a new 8,000-square-foot research and development (R&D) facility and will significantly expand cGMP, QC, formulations, and production labs. The spacious facility will provide CIL with the opportunity to cultivate a dynamic work environment for its valued employees, enabling cross-functional teams to collaborate seamlessly.

"Stable isotope-labeled compounds are in high demand in the market. This expansion provides CIL the space to develop new products and invest in advanced analytical and production technologies," states CIL's Chief Science Officer (CSO) Todd Osiek. "The new R&D facility will include organic chemistry space as well as a development/scale-up lab with multiple walk-in hoods."

The GMP facility will more than double the existing space. Marwan ElMasri, Director of GMP Production, adds, "With this expansion, CIL will be able to produce metric ton quantities of commercial-grade APIs labeled with stable isotopes. This expansion will dramatically improve our capabilities for producing larger scale stable isotope-labeled materials for clinical trials. Our increased production capacity will certainly enable us to better serve our customers and partners."

CEO Cliff Caldwell adds, "The Ames Pond development, in addition to providing a highly desirable work campus for our employees, elevates our research and development efforts, significantly expands our GMP production capacities, improves operational efficiency, and enhances our ability to innovate for our customers."

CIL will continue operating its existing headquarters at 3 Highwood Drive, Tewksbury, MA, and production facility located 50 Frontage Road in Andover, MA. The 3 Highwood Drive facility will transition to Ames Pond as construction is completed. CIL's Andover production location will remain operational after the move.

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL subsidiary ABX, located in Dresden, Germany, is active in the development and commercialization of radio isotopic-labeled compounds for the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France. For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

