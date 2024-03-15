Cardinal Health announces approved science-based climate targets; expands focus across the supply chain

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today announced that the company has received approval by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. Targets are considered science-based if they align with what the latest climate science says is necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

"We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and contributing to a more sustainable world," said Megan Maltenfort, Cardinal Health's VP of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). "We value our work with SBTi and will continue taking proactive steps to address climate change and to reduce the environmental impact of our products and processes."

With the SBTi approval, Cardinal Health commits to the following science-based targets:

reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by fiscal 2030 from a fiscal 2019 base year.*

75% of its suppliers by spend, covering purchased goods and services and upstream transportation and distribution, will have science-based targets by fiscal 2028.

These approved targets represent an expansion of the company's current goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, announced in September 2021; the inclusion of Scope 3 emissions from our supply chain has made the goal more ambitious.

"As we work to achieve our targets, we will collaborate with partners along our supply chain to collectively address the impacts of climate change," Maltenfort said.

By the end of fiscal 2023, Cardinal Health had reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 13% from a fiscal 2019 base year. In addition, the company continues to invest in energy efficiency opportunities in its distribution and manufacturing sites and is looking to expand its use of renewable energy across the enterprise. Cardinal Health reports on progress toward its climate goals in its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

*The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

