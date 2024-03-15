Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
15.03.24
09:13 Uhr
75,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,66 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,0075,5015:59
75,0075,5015:47
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2024 | 14:26
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: SEC Climate Rule: From Compliance to Opportunity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / In this special crossover episode, ESG Talk and Off The Books dive into the long-awaited SEC climate disclosure rule. Jonathan Gregory of The Hershey Company and Alan Wilson of WilmerHale and hosts Steve Soter, Mandi McReynolds, and Andie Wood discuss what the new requirements mean for practitioners, investors, and the future of financial and ESG reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.