Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS8S | ISIN: MU0527S00004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
13.07.23
09:56 Uhr
1,476 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 14:36
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azure Power announces change in Board of Directors

GURUGRAM, India, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (the "Company" or "Azure"), an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, today announced that Mr. M.S. Unnikrishnan, has resigned as Chairman of the Board and as a member of the Board of Directors of Azure Power Global Limited and Azure Power India Private Limited, with immediate effect from March 13, 2024. Mr. Unnikrishnan looks to focus on his leadership roles in India assisting various industry bodies and companies, particularly in the areas of policy making and technology development in India. Mr. Unnikrishnan will assist the Company's new Chairman of the Board when announced with transition to his or her new duties.

Azure_Power_Logo

Speaking on this, Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer said, "Mr. Unnikrishnan has been an important contributor to our Board of Directors and provided great leadership to our Company. The Board joins me in thanking Mr. Unnikrishnan for his outstanding contributions to Azure and our industry. We wish him great success in his future roles as industry leader."

Mr. M.S Unnikrishnan said, "It has been a great privilege to serve on Azure Power's board and work with the Company to develop important renewable energy projects for India's future. I wish the Board and the Company all the very best."

About Azure

Azure is a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India. Azure developed India's first utility scale solar project in 2009, and since then has grown rapidly to become a leader in developing and operating large utility-scale renewable energy projects in the country.

For more information about Azure, visit: www.azurepower.com.

For more information:

Investor Contact
ir@azurepower.com

Media Contact
pr@azurepower.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819565/Azure_Power_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azure-power-announces-change-in-board-of-directors-302090416.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.