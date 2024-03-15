DJ CMG CleanTech S.A announces resignation of Board member

CMG Cleantech S.A. CMG CleanTech S.A announces resignation of Board member 15-March-2024 / 14:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PARIS, 15 March 2024 - CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG"), the renewable energy company listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, has announced that Shaun Green has notified the Company of his intention to resign from his role as administrateur (Director) due to his shifting of priorities and commitments, effective 15 March 2024. John Darling, Président du Conseil d'Administration (Chair) of CMG, said: "On behalf of the members of CMG's Board and management, I want to thank Shaun for his contribution to the company." "I'd like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve the company and wish the team continued success in the future," said Shaun Green. About CMG CleanTech S.A. Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG") is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries: pr@financialmedia.group Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CMG Shaun Green Resignation ENG =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: CMG Cleantech S.A. 6 place de la Madeleine 75008 Paris France E-mail: charlotte@unity-group.com Internet: https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ ISIN: FR0013406881 Euronext Ticker: MLCMG AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1859261 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

