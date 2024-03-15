Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024

WKN: A2PN6S | ISIN: FR0013406881 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PV
Stuttgart
15.03.24
08:08 Uhr
0,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
DJ CMG CleanTech S.A announces resignation of Board member 

CMG Cleantech S.A. 
CMG CleanTech S.A announces resignation of Board member 
15-March-2024 / 14:07 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PARIS, 15 March 2024 - CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG"), the renewable energy company listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, 
has announced that Shaun Green has notified the Company of his intention to resign from his role as administrateur 
(Director) due to his shifting of priorities and commitments, effective 15 March 2024. 
John Darling, Président du Conseil d'Administration (Chair) of CMG, said: "On behalf of the members of CMG's Board and 
management, I want to thank Shaun for his contribution to the company." 
"I'd like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve the company and wish the team continued success in the 
future," said Shaun Green. 
About CMG CleanTech S.A. 
Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange, CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG") is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to 
develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals 
alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. 
https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
 
Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries: 
pr@financialmedia.group 
Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CMG Shaun Green Resignation ENG 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     CMG Cleantech S.A. 
         6 place de la Madeleine 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     charlotte@unity-group.com 
Internet:    https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013406881 
Euronext Ticker: MLCMG 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1859261 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1859261 15-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859261&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 09:07 ET (13:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
