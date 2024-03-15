Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Dignitana AB

With effect from March 18, 2024, the unit rights in Dignitana AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 26, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: DIGN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021628625 Order book ID: 327919 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 18, 2024, the paid subscription units in Dignitana AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: DIGN BTA 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021628633 Order book ID: 327920 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB