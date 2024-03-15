Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units of Tobii AB (Record ID: 256400)

With effect from March 18, 2024, the subscription units in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 26, 2024. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: TOBII TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021630233 Order book ID: 327921 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB