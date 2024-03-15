Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111E5 | ISIN: SE0002591420 | Ticker-Symbol: 24T
Tradegate
15.03.24
16:08 Uhr
0,267 Euro
-0,007
-2,69 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBII AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2540,28116:14
0,2670,26816:08
GlobeNewswire
15.03.2024 | 15:34
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Tobii AB (Record ID: 256402)

With effect from March 18, 2024, the paid subscription units in Tobii AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including April 09, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   TOBII BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021630241              
Order book ID:  327922                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.