Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Tobii AB (Record ID: 256402)

With effect from March 18, 2024, the paid subscription units in Tobii AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 09, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TOBII BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021630241 Order book ID: 327922 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB