French PV module maker Systovi, facing a sharp drop in orders, is seeking a buyer for its design, production, and commercial activities. It has been manufacturing solar energy equipment since 2008 at its Carquefou factory near Nantes, France. From pv magazine France French module maker Systovi, a Cetih group subsidiary since 2018, said in a press release that it is no longer able to compete against Chinese suppliers and is now on the lookout for a buyer. The company said it faces challenges, despite significant investments in a new production line and the doubling of its capacity to 80 MW. "Despite ...

