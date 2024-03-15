Applications Now Being Accepted for ApolloMD's 2024 Scholarship for Emergency Medicine Residents

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Applications are now being accepted for ApolloMD's 2024 Emergency Medicine Scholarship for Residents.

emergency medicine residents

apollo md 2024 scholarship

Now in its seventh year, the scholarship supports medical residents pursuing a career in emergency medicine. It reflects ApolloMD's commitment to supporting resident physicians eager to pursue their passion for emergency medicine and high-quality, patient-centered health care. The scholarship is specifically designed to assist the recipient with covering various expenses related to their medical education.

"Out of all the things I could have done in life, I was given an opportunity to be part of an organization that serves and cares for others," says Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, ApolloMD's Chief Executive Officer. "Our entire team is dedicated to supporting individuals with a passion for emergency medicine, and we proudly offer this scholarship to assist deserving residents devoted to caring for others."

Investing in the future of healthcare

The application process opens on Friday, March 15, in conjunction with 2024's Match Day. On Match Day, resident physicians find out the results of the National Resident Matching Program, which matches medical students with the medical centers where they will complete the final year of their post-graduate medical residency or fellowship.

Bilal Shaukat, DO, ApolloMD's 2023 scholarship winner, grew up in Queens, NY, and completed his undergraduate studies at Queens College, graduating in 2021. He currently serves as Chief Resident at Maimonides Medical Center and will graduate later this year. He compares emergency medicine to "a place where each day presents a whole new array of puzzles, where you're always on your toes, never quite sure what the next moment will bring." Dr. Shaukat's areas of medical interest include sports medicine and administration.

Scholarship application details

Qualifying applicants for the ApolloMD scholarship must be members in good standing of a US allopathic or osteopathic medical school. They must also actively train in an emergency medicine residency program or apply for an NRMP position.

Scholarship applicants are evaluated on critical strengths and factors, including their:

Application and essay

Scholarship achievements

Philanthropic endeavors

Proven leadership skills

Involvement with accredited medical societies/organizations

Resident physicians must apply online by June 15. The 2024 recipient will be announced in August. Good luck to all applicants!

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, independent group with no outside ownership that partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine and Revenue Cycle Management. Our high-touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, communication and patient experience. All eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians have the opportunity to become owners giving them a stake in the company's success. ApolloMD works collaboratively with partner facilities to implement best practices and process improvement across the board in a cost-effective manner. Visit ApolloMD.com for more information.

Contact Information

Alison Coyle

Vice President, Marketing

acoyle@apollomd.com

404-645-7565

SOURCE: ApolloMD

