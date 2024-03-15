In the second article of a series, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to its president, Carmen Madrid. She says the solar and energy storage industries are full of opportunities for women, but a correct path must be set. Solar energy leads not only to renewable energy generation but also the way for gender inclusion. Our sector employs almost the same percentage (40%) as the oil and gas sector (22%) and wind sector (21%) together, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency's report "Solar PV: A Gender Perspective. " In that sense, we can be very optimistic regarding the attractiveness ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...