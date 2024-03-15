Listing of Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on March 15, 2024 to list the bonds of Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB on the Bond List on March 20, 2024 at the request of the Company. Additional info on the Bonds: Issuer's name Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name PP4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000407561 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 28.04.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 28.04.2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of 8 000 000 EUR the issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minimal nominal value denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral multiples of 1000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name PP4B090026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates twice per year on April 28 and October 28 from 2023 to 2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Nasdaq Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Prospectus of the Company, the Final Terms of the Bonds and financial accounts are available in the enclosed attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1204219