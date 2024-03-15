Anzeige
15.03.2024
Listing of Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on March 15, 2024 to list the bonds of Partnerystes
Projektai Keturi UAB on the Bond List on March 20, 2024 at the request of the
Company. 

 Additional info on the Bonds:

Issuer's name       Partnerystes Projektai Keturi UAB          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name    PP4                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code         LT0000407561                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date   28.04.2023                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date  28.04.2026                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of   8 000 000 EUR                    
 the issue                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Minimal nominal value   denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral   
              multiples of 1000 EUR                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest      9%                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name    PP4B090026A                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates   twice per year on April 28 and October 28 from 2023 
              to 2026                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market           Nasdaq Vilnius                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list        Bond list                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Prospectus of the Company, the Final Terms of the Bonds and financial
accounts are available in the enclosed attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1204219
