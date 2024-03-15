Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2024) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06017 per Class A unit and US$0.05662 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 12, 2024, to unitholders of record on March 28, 2024.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201890

SOURCE: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund