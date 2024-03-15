Resonate Blends, Inc.: Resonate Blends Executes a Share Exchange Agreement With Emergent Health Corp.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN) ("Resonate Blends" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has completed a Share Exchange Agreement with the holders of certain preferred stock of Emergent Health Corp. (OTC Pink:EMGE) ("Emergent Health" or "EMGE") (The "Agreement"), with the closing having taken place on March 14, 2024. Resonate Blends, the parent company, will become known as Apollo Biowellness, Inc. ("Apollo Biowellness"). The company is now located at One Marine Plaza, Suite 305A, North Bergen, NJ 04047.

The Company (to be known as Apollo Biowellness) is a holding company focused on regenerative medicine sold primarily to doctor's offices and clinics, as well as the public. The Company now consists of the following subsidiaries: Evolutionary Biologics, Integrative Practice Solutions LLC and Juventix Regenerative Medical LLC, and soon-to-be-launched Maximus Mean's Health.

The Company, as Apollo Biowellness, is a synergistic ecosystem of companies disrupting the next generation of the $5.6 trillion Global Health & Wellness Market. The global regenerative medicine market is currently at $20.04 billion in 2021 and predicted to be worth around $125.54 billion by 2030. We offer a one-stop solution for regenerative medicine with superior proprietary products and processes focused on the $1.1 trillion Personal Care, Beauty and Anti-Aging markets, with products sold through professional offices and directly to consumers. Our offerings include skin care, wound care, cosmetics, regenerative aesthetics, hair growth, ED, longevity/anti-aging, osteoarthritis and more. We foresee significant growth once we open DTC and OTC markets with FDA approval, which we will apply for, for skin care and hair growth products using human exosomes. We currently have a professional sales force with 700+ independent sales reps and distribution partners covering all aspects of our brand ecosystem. The company's subsidiaries will benefit from synergies in all backroom disciplines as well as sales & marketing and a seasoned collaborative management team.

Emergent Health Corp. will continue with the operations of Wholistic Brands, a majority-controlled subsidiary as a separate, but affiliated entity of the Parent Company, it is a brand that represents the best natural formulas made from plant-based ingredients, including shelf-stable plant-based exosomes. Wholistic is developing products in support of our suite of businesses while building a proprietary D2C and consumer business around clean wholistic health.

As part of the Agreement, Jim Morrison is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and President/CEO of the Company. Morrison has stepped down as CEO/President of Emergent Health Corp. but will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emergent. The new management of Emergent will also be appointed and will report to the Board of the Company.

Jim Morrison is considered by many to be one of the leading personal care strategists in the world, as well as one of the top executives. Morrison was Chairman and President/CEO of Emergent Health Corp., a dynamic company in the wellness and regenerative biologics space. He has most recently been CEO of StarShop, which was the first celebrity-driven video shopping app, that was launched in partnership with SPRINT. His track record of leadership and accomplishment in the personal care products space has been unparalleled. Morrison was President of L'Oreal for over nine years. He was responsible for many acquisitions, including both Redken and Matrix, and top-line growth that averaged over 20% during his tenure. Prior to L'Oreal, Morrison was President and CEO of Graham Webb, one of the most successful startups in the hair care space. After leaving L'Oreal Morrison was CEO and owner of Sexy Hair Concepts for four years. In 2006, Business Week Magazine wrote, "Over the last two decades, Mr. Morrison has had a profound impact on the American Beauty Industry. In the industry's history no other executive has had the level of financial responsibility or breadth of organizational experience as Jim. His devotion to, and success within the industry is unmatched."

As part of the transaction, the Company is conveying the previous assets of Resonate Blends to prior management.

About the former parent company Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is the former parent company, and as part of the transaction all the Intellectual Property and assets associated with it are being conveyed and transferred back to the former founding executive of Resonate Blends.

Apollo Biowellness is the new parent company and has no connection with the previous business of Resonate Blends.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORP./Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTCMarkets Pink EMGE)

Emergent Health curates, develops and sells products in the regenerative health space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Evolutionary Biologics is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting-edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's website.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Corporate Contact:

Jim Morrison

CEO/Director

jmorrison@evolutionarybiologics.com

www.emergenthealthcompany.com

203-253-9191

Contact Information:

Jim Morrison

President/CEO

jmorrison@evolutionarybiologics.com

2032539191

Jim Zimbler

President, Emergent Health

jzimbler@emergenthealthcompany.com

6318061420

SOURCE: Resonate Blends, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.