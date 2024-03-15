Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 16:48
57 Leser
Bioretec Ltd's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2023 published

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 15 March 2024 at 5:30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has today published its 2023 Annual Report, Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors. The publications are attached to this release and also available in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

Further enquiries

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, +358 50?433 8493
Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, CE mark is expected to be received during the second quarter of 2024. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

© 2024 PR Newswire
