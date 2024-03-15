Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024

WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
15.03.24
17:39 Uhr
1,674 Euro
-0,008
-0,48 %
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 17:00
Hexagon Composites ASA: Total Return Swap agreement extended

OSLO, Norway , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites refers to the Stock Exchange announcement from 29 June 2023 where a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement with the Company's Nordic banking partners was described. The TRS agreement has been extended to 31 March 2025 at the same terms and conditions.

Hexagon Composites' financial exposure in Hexagon Purus remains unchanged at 120,101,133 shares, equivalent to 43% of total shares while the ownership and voting rights are equal to approximately 38%.

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--total-return-swap-agreement-extended,c3946954

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-total-return-swap-agreement-extended-302090496.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
