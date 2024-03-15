Anzeige
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
15.03.24
14:17 Uhr
0,167 Euro
+0,009
+5,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Scott Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Scott Hill - Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares.

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

£nil

Volume(s)

443,842

Sale of shares

£0.136

209,025

Retention of shares

£nil

234,817

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

443,842

Sale of shares

£0.136

209,025

Retention of shares

£nil

234,817

e)

Date of the transaction

14 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)

London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Nicole Dorskind

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Nicole Dorskind - Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares.

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

£nil

Volume(s)

38,001

Sale of shares

£0.136

17,897

Retention of shares

£nil

20,104

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

38,001

Sale of shares

£0.136

17,897

Retention of shares

£nil

20,104

e)

Date of the transaction

14 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)

London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.


