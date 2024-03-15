Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated a) Name Scott Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Scott Hill - Chief People Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares. c) Price (s) and Volume(s) - Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Price(s) £nil Volume(s) 443,842 Sale of shares £0.136 209,025 Retention of shares £nil 234,817 d) Aggregated information Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of shares on exercise of options £nil 443,842 Sale of shares £0.136 209,025 Retention of shares £nil 234,817 e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options) London Stock Exchange for sell of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.