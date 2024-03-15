Sri Lanka has launched a tender for 165 MW (AC) of ground-mounted solar, accepting applicants to develop solar plants up to 5 MW ins size, connected to one of 20 selected substations across the country. The winners will sign 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the state-owned Ceylon Electricity Board. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board has kicked off a tender for the development of up to 165 MW (AC) of ground- mounted PV projects on a build, own, operate basis. The solar plants can range in size from 1 MW to 5 MW and will be connected to one of 20 grid substations outlined in the ...

