FTTx Blown Fibre Cable Market Size to Grow USD 5372 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FTTx Blown Fibre Cable Market is Segmented by Type (Single Core, Multi-core), by Application (Indoor, Outdoor).

FTTx Blown Fibre Cable Market revenue was USD 2536 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5372 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Major Factors Driving the Growth of FTTx Blown Fibre Cable Market

Increased demand for high-speed internet connectivity, the global rollout of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks, the advantages of blown fiber cable technology-such as its affordability and ease of installation-urbanization and smart city initiatives that necessitate a robust broadband infrastructure, government funding and broadband expansion programmes, rising data consumption and bandwidth demand, ongoing technological advancements and industry standards, competitive dynamics within the telecommunications sector, and the focus on long-term cost savings associated with fiber optic deployments are all driving factors in the growth of the FTTx Blown Fibre Cable Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF FTTx BLOWN FIBRE CABLE MARKET

The market for FTTx blown fiber cable is expanding because of the rising demand for high-speed internet access. The increasing dependence of both consumers and companies on bandwidth-intensive activities, such online gaming, cloud computing, and video streaming, has led to a growing demand for a sturdy fiber optic infrastructure that can provide quicker and more dependable internet services. Broadband operators can swiftly and affordably install fiber networks thanks to FTTx blown fiber cables, satisfying the growing demand for high-speed internet access. The global proliferation of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks is a key factor propelling the FTTx blown fiber cable industry. Direct fiber optic connections are provided to individual homes through FTTH deployments, offering extremely fast internet speeds and excellent network performance.

The increasing number of smart city projects and the worldwide trend towards urbanization are driving demand for FTTx blown fiber cable deployments. High-speed broadband infrastructure is essential for smart city initiatives in order to facilitate cutting-edge applications like digital healthcare, smart transportation, and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets. Blown fiber cable technology powers FTTx networks, which offer the connection backbone required to effectively supply these services and improve urban sustainability and livability.

The increase of bandwidth and government investment are major factors propelling the FTTx blown fiber cable industry. In an effort to close the digital divide, increase internet access in underserved areas, and promote economic growth, several governments across the world are making investments in broadband infrastructure. Broadband providers are encouraged to invest in FTTx technologies, such as blown fiber cables, by subsidies, grants, and other incentives for the implementation of fiber optic networks, which speeds up network adoption and growth.

The market for FTTx blown fiber cable is being driven primarily by the rapid expansion in data consumption and bandwidth demand brought about by technologies like streaming video, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. The amount of data that consumers and companies produce and consume is expanding, and old copper-based networks are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand for bandwidth. Blown fiber cables-powered FTTx networks provide scalable and long-lasting solutions to handle increasing data traffic and applications requiring large amounts of capacity. The deployment of FTTx blown fiber cable technologies is motivated by the emphasis on long-term cost reductions and environmental sustainability. The carbon footprint and running expenses of broadband networks are decreased by fiber optic infrastructure's energy efficiency, scalability, and longevity over copper-based networks.

FTTx BLOWN FIBRE CABLE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Government financing for the construction of broadband infrastructure, large-scale network expansion activities by telecommunications providers, and rising demand for high-speed internet access are the main factors driving the industry in North America.

Similar to this, Europe is seeing rapid expansion brought about by the installation of fiber-optic networks in both urban and rural regions, which is encouraged by legislative frameworks that encourage the use of broadband and digitalization.

Key Companies:

Corning Inc

YOFC

ZTT

Sumitomo Electric

FiberHome

Hengtong

Prysmian Group

AFL

Furukawa Electric

Tongding Interconnection

CommScope

Sopto

Huiyuan Optical Communications

Twentsche Kabelfabriek (TKF)

Connectix Ltd.

