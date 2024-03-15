Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

DJ Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 

Zürcher Kantonalbank (IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 
15-March-2024 / 16:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap27 
 
FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER 
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser                                  Swisscanto Fondsleitung AG 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) 
 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates    Irish Residential 
                                               Properties REIT PLC 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify 
identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken 
                                               14.03.2024 
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the 
disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in  NO 
respect of any other party to the offer? 
 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2) 

Class of relevant security                             Ordinary Shares 
(Note 3) 
                                          Interests    Short positions 
 
                                          Number   %  Number    % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled                  16'263'075 3.07 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 
Total                                       16'263'075 3.07

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit 
security             securities (Note 5) 
Ordinary Shares  Purchase   6'773   EUR 1.002

Ap29

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Number of Price 
Class of   Product   Nature of dealing                             reference per 
relevant   description e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ securities unit 
security   e.g. CFD  short position                               (Note 6)  (Note 
                                                        5)

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product                       of     Exercise Type       Option 
Class of   description e.g.  Writing, purchasing, selling,   securities price  e.g.   Expiry money 
relevant   call        varying              to which  per   American, date  paid/ 
security   option       etc.               option   unit   European     received per 
                                  relates       etc.       unit 
                                  (Note 6)

(ii) Exercise 

Class of    Product   Exercising/      Exercise 
relevant    description exercised  Number of price per 
security    e.g. call  against   securities unit 
        option               (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3) 

Class of   Nature of dealing       Price per unit (if 
relevant   e.g. subscription,  Details applicable) 
security   conversion, exercise     (Note 5)

Ap30

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated.

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO 
Date of disclosure 15.03.2024 
Contact name    Michel Oechslin 
Telephone number  +41583444224

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   165GRDQ39W63PHVONY02 
Sequence No.: 310105 
EQS News ID:  1860307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2024 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

