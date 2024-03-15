Researchers led by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) recorded an 11% efficiency on 50 cm² large-scale solar panels consisting of optimized roll-to-roll fabricated hybrid perovskite solar cells. An international team of researchers led by Australia's CSIRO have claimed record-breaking efficiency when producing fully roll-to-roll printed, flexible solar cells. When testing under ambient conditions, the team recorded an efficiency of 11% for 50 cm² large-scale solar panels consisting of optimized roll-to-roll fabricated hybrid perovskite solar cells ...

