The Home Depot: A Legacy of Care: Celebrating 25 Years of The Homer Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / The Home Depot
Originally published on Built From Scratch

Founded in 1999, The Homer Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides financial assistance to associates facing an unforeseen financial hardship. Every dollar an associate donates to The Homer Fund goes right back to an associate in need. From providing shelter after natural disaster strikes, to helping with the cost of burying a loved one, the Fund seeks to make a positive impact.

This spring marks 25 years of Home Depot associates taking care of one another during tough times through The Homer Fund. To date, The Homer Fund has awarded $267 million to more than 183,000 Home Depot families needing support with basic living expenses.

In 2023, The Homer Fund awarded nearly $17 million to about 8,500 associates needing assistance. This includes:

  • $5.4M to prevent eviction or foreclosure and avoid disconnection of essential utilities
  • $2.4M to help pay funeral expenses for a lost loved one
  • $1.6M to ensure sufficient food and clothing for associates in crisis
  • $850K to support associates impacted by natural disasters

To learn more, visit THDHomerFund.org.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

