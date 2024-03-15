NASDAQ OMX Nordic: OMXS30ESG Expiration Value 20/24

The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30ESG futures and options expiring in March 2024 to 2,428.04 Please note that this notice concerns futures and options on the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Responsible index (index name OMXS30ESG, derivatives ticker OMXESG). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1204283