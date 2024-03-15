Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
15.03.24
08:12 Uhr
3,900 Euro
-0,040
-1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.03.2024 | 18:12
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 15

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

15 March 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class

Sterling

Sterling

Date of purchase:

15 March 2024

15 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

29,000

117,218

Lowest price per share

335

333

Highest price per share

335

336.5

Trading venue

JPSI

LSE

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:

29,000

117,218

Weighted average price per day per trading venue:

335.0000

335.4724

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)

Ordinary Shares held in Treasury

363,075,972 Sterling Shares

10,531,567 Sterling Shares

29,759,638 Dollar Shares

Nil Dollar Shares

From 15 March 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 556,719,936.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.