One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update 15-March-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 March 2024 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") GBP1,500,000 8% Fixed Rate Unsecured Bonds 2024 ("Bond") One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is providing an update on the repayment of its GBP1.5 million unsecured corporate bond due for repayment 15th March 2024. The Company is pleased to have today signed a new 12-month GBP500,000 unsecured Loan with a Bond holder, at an interest rate of 8% per annum. Due to delayed property refinancing, payment of the remaining GBP1 million is expected to be repaid by 18th March 2024. The Company is not in default unless the Bond is not repaid by 29th March 2024. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: UPD TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 310107 EQS News ID: 1860351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

