The "Growth Opportunities for Kick Scooter Sharing in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The GMV for the kick scooter sharing industry totaled about $2 billion in 2022 and is set to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 25.9% to hit $12.70 billion by 2030.
The burgeoning kick scooter sharing industry has emerged as a transformative force in urban mobility, changing the way people navigate cityscapes across North America and Europe. This comprehensive study, spanning 2021 to 2030, sheds light on the trajectory of fleet size and gross merchandise value (GMV) across both regions.
As urban centers grapple with congestion and pollution, kick scooter sharing has emerged as a sustainable, flexible, and convenient solution. This study offers an overview of the industry's progress, highlighting the vital role it plays in creating more equitable and efficient urban environments. From equal access to innovative safety measures and intelligent vehicles, this research serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders in urban mobility, policy-makers, and anyone invested in shaping the cities of tomorrow.
The kick scooter sharing market overview includes a breakdown of segments and types within the industry. Key market characteristics highlight the unique features and dynamics of the market, while market drivers and restraints shed light on factors influencing its growth and limitations. A PESTLE analysis specific to North America and Europe provides insights into the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors impacting the market in these regions.
Growth opportunities are outlined by country, accompanied by fleet and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) forecasts at the regional level. Top market trends offer insights into the evolving landscape of kick scooter sharing. Key country profiles for Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Italy, and the United States provide detailed analyses of market dynamics, regulatory environments, competitive benchmarking, and case studies of cities within each country. Additionally, the growth opportunity universe explores potential avenues for market expansion and development.
In conclusion, the study's findings provide a roadmap for the future in which kick scooters are not only here to stay but set to thrive, transforming the way people move in urban landscapes throughout North America and Europe.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Multimodal Integration
- Safety
- Swappable Battery Infrastructure
Kick Scooter Sharing Market Trends
- Accessibility for the Disabled
- Service Diversification and New Product Launches
- Safety Moving to the Top of the Priority List for Kick Scooter Sharing
- Evolving Regulations to Drive Growth
- Geographic Expansion
- Vehicles Becoming More Intelligent and User-friendly
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation and Definition
- Business Model
- Key Characteristics
- Key Competitors by Region
- Growth Metrics
- Kick Scooter Sharing Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- PESTLE Analysis Europe
- PESTLE Analysis North America
- Opportunity by Country
- Forecast Assumptions
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Region
- Gross Market Value Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
Country Profile Germany
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- Germany Decoding Kick Scooter Sharing's Ascendance in Urban Mobility
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Germany's Micromobility Regulations
- Berlin's Kick Scooter Revolution
- Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Germany, 2023
Country Profile France
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- France Cycling over Kick Scooters in Urban Mobility
- Competitive Benchmarking
- France's Micromobility Regulations
- Analyzing the Parisian Ban on Kick Scooters
- Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, France, 2023
Country Profile Italy
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- Italy Kick Scooter Sharing's Ascendance in Urban Mobility
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Italy's Micromobility Regulations
- Analyzing the Growth and Impact of Kick Scooter Sharing in Rome
- Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Italy, 2023
Country Profile Sweden
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- Sweden Needs for Sustainable Urban Mobility Solutions
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Sweden's Micromobility Regulations
- Lessons from Stockholm's Kick Scooter Experience
- Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Sweden, 2023
Country Profile United Kingdom
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- United Kingdom Cycling over Kick Scooters in Urban Mobility
- Competitive Benchmarking
- United Kingdom's Micromobility Regulations
- Kick Scooter Sharing Pilot in London
- Analyzing the Growth and Impact of Kick Scooter Sharing in London
- Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, United Kingdom, 2023
Growth Opportunity Analysis North America
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
Country Profile United States
- Growth Metrics
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast
- Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- United States Micromobility's Vital Role in Urban Mobility
- Competitive Benchmarking
- United States's Micromobility Regulations
- Kick Scooter Sharing in Denver
- Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, United States, 2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdrglo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240315826360/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900