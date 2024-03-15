The Network State Company Announces First Ever Product, CitizenX

Swiss Company Launches Product Aimed to Grant Seamless Access for Individuals Seeking Additional Citizenship

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / The Network State Company announced today its new product, CitizenX, a citizenship investment software designed to help individuals diversify passport portfolios all in one seamless, secure platform.

CitizenX joins the market as the first ever platform to help connect customers to countries with economic citizenship policies. The new software is equipped with a passport search engine and a cost calculator that customizes results based on customer needs. Citizenship investment is a new method of investment, where individuals can gain citizenship in new places by contributing financially to a specific nation.

"We want more people to invest in citizenship and gain control over their money, homes and choices," said Alex Recouso, co-founder and CEO of The Network State Company. "The original process toward additional citizenship was outdated, unsafe and inefficient. We saw the need to create a simple, modernized experience, without all of the PDF's and papers."

Stationed in Switzerland, the CitizenX servers are located in a neutral haven yielding the world's strongest privacy laws, making the platform a safe and private data center where customers decide who has access to their information. The CitizenX team is committed to giving the control back to the consumer and prides itself in secure, safe channels.

The product launch serves as a symbiotic relationship for both citizens and nations, allowing individuals to benefit from a new asset class and for nations to tap into an immigration of new citizens and finances. Nations that are represented via the CitizenX platform include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Malta, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Turkey and Vanuatu.

To learn more about CitizenX, visit www.citizenx.com.

About CitizenX

CitizenX is the modern path to a more prosperous and free world - a transparent and transformative platform to become a part of the places that welcome you as a citizen. We help you discover and diversify your passport portfolio, enabling unrestricted travel to as many as 190 destinations. Because we believe that passports are the currency of freedom and CitizenX makes them an accessible luxury in ways previously unattainable. For more information, please visit www.citizenx.com.

