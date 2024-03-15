DSE Healthcare Solutions: Dermatologist Recommended Acnomel Offers Safe Alternative To Treat Acne

Following New Report That Found Cancer-Causing Ingredient In Popular Acne Treatments

EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Consumers are seeking safer alternatives to meet their skincare needs following a new report that uncovered the possible presence of cancer-causing benzene in popular acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide1. Addressing this growing concern, Adult Acnomel® tinted acne cream is gaining attention as a trusted solution with over 70 years of proven efficacy in treating both adult and teen acne.

Acnomel is formulated with two effective ingredients: resorcinol 2% and sulfur 8%. This unique composition not only clears up acne but also prevents future pimple formation. Another one of Acnomel's standout features is its tinted formula, which conceals blemishes while actively working to treat acne. This dual-action approach has garnered attention from dermatologists, national media and users across social media platforms like, TikTok, where users praise its remarkable results.

Regarding the power of sulfur to treat acne, New York City-based dermatologist Libby Rhee, DO, stated2, "Sulfur contains natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and keratolytic properties, thus addressing the three main components causing acne and breakouts. In other words, this single ingredient can improve redness, combat the Propionibacterium acnes bacterium in the skin, and help the skin shed and reproduce itself more efficiently, which decreases pore clogging."

Acnomel offers consumers a safe and cost-effective solution, priced at just $13 per tube on Amazon and also available at Rite Aid stores nationwide.

"We recognize the significance of offering safe and reliable skincare products," stated Khalil Daya, General Manager of Acnomel's parent company, DSE Healthcare Solutions. "Acnomel has remained a safe and effective acne treatment for decades, and we're excited to introduce it to a new generation."

https://www.valisure.com/valisure-newsroom/valisure-detects-benzene-in-benzoyl-peroxide https://www.wellandgood.com/sulfur-good-for-acne-treatment/ About DSE Healthcare Solutions DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC (DSE) is a privately held consumer healthcare company. We manufacture and market a portfolio of brands primarily within the vitamin, digestive health and skincare categories.

