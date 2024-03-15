Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Aktie! 1.460% Rallyestart durch aktuelle News getriggert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.03.2024 | 19:38
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DSE Healthcare Solutions: Dermatologist Recommended Acnomel Offers Safe Alternative To Treat Acne

Following New Report That Found Cancer-Causing Ingredient In Popular Acne Treatments

EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Consumers are seeking safer alternatives to meet their skincare needs following a new report that uncovered the possible presence of cancer-causing benzene in popular acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide1. Addressing this growing concern, Adult Acnomel® tinted acne cream is gaining attention as a trusted solution with over 70 years of proven efficacy in treating both adult and teen acne.

Acnomel is formulated with two effective ingredients: resorcinol 2% and sulfur 8%. This unique composition not only clears up acne but also prevents future pimple formation. Another one of Acnomel's standout features is its tinted formula, which conceals blemishes while actively working to treat acne. This dual-action approach has garnered attention from dermatologists, national media and users across social media platforms like, TikTok, where users praise its remarkable results.

Regarding the power of sulfur to treat acne, New York City-based dermatologist Libby Rhee, DO, stated2, "Sulfur contains natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and keratolytic properties, thus addressing the three main components causing acne and breakouts. In other words, this single ingredient can improve redness, combat the Propionibacterium acnes bacterium in the skin, and help the skin shed and reproduce itself more efficiently, which decreases pore clogging."

Acnomel offers consumers a safe and cost-effective solution, priced at just $13 per tube on Amazon and also available at Rite Aid stores nationwide.

"We recognize the significance of offering safe and reliable skincare products," stated Khalil Daya, General Manager of Acnomel's parent company, DSE Healthcare Solutions. "Acnomel has remained a safe and effective acne treatment for decades, and we're excited to introduce it to a new generation."

For media inquiries, sample requests, or further information about Acnomel, please contact Alexis Valenti at avalenti@bridgeandvali.com or 312-613-4822.

  1. https://www.valisure.com/valisure-newsroom/valisure-detects-benzene-in-benzoyl-peroxide
  2. https://www.wellandgood.com/sulfur-good-for-acne-treatment/

About DSE Healthcare Solutions

DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC (DSE) is a privately held consumer healthcare company. We manufacture and market a portfolio of brands primarily within the vitamin, digestive health and skincare categories. Our collection of legacy, challenger brands set us apart. We proudly rejuvenate enduring, no-frills health and wellness brands to introduce them to new generations. Discover our nostalgic brand stories and see how authenticity, a focus on quality ingredients, and a commitment to our values still meets contemporary needs. When it comes to everyday health and wellness, we believe simpler is better - and always will.

SOURCE: DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.