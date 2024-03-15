Anzeige
15.03.2024
Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Holding in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Golden Metal Resources PLC:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

01. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BPQY8R36

Issuer Name

GOLDEN METAL RESOURCES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

02. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

03. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Purebond Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wembley

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

04. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

05. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Mar-2024

06. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Mar-2024

07. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.500905

0.000000

5.500905

5000000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

08. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BPQY8R36

5000000

5.500905

Sub Total 8.A

5000000

5.500905%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

09. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Solai
Holdings
Limited

Purebond
Limited

5.500905

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

  1. Purebond Limited is a 100% Subsidiary of Solai Holdings Limited.
  2. 3 Named Directors of Solai Holdings Limited off which 2 are also Directors of Purebond Limited are also Trustees of Solai Pension Scheme which has 0.165027% (150,000 Shares) Voting Rights in Golden Metal Resources Plc.

12. Date of Completion

15-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: Golden Metal Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

