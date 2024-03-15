Golden Metal Resources PLC Announces Holding in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Golden Metal Resources PLC:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

01. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BPQY8R36

Issuer Name

GOLDEN METAL RESOURCES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

02. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

03. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Purebond Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wembley

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

04. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

05. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Mar-2024

06. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Mar-2024

07. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.500905 0.000000 5.500905 5000000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

08. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BPQY8R36 5000000 5.500905 Sub Total 8.A 5000000 5.500905%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

09. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Solai

Holdings

Limited Purebond

Limited 5.500905

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Purebond Limited is a 100% Subsidiary of Solai Holdings Limited. 3 Named Directors of Solai Holdings Limited off which 2 are also Directors of Purebond Limited are also Trustees of Solai Pension Scheme which has 0.165027% (150,000 Shares) Voting Rights in Golden Metal Resources Plc.

12. Date of Completion

15-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

