Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2024) - 1329300 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of February 6, 2024, the Company's board of directors have approved, and the Company has effected today, a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every thirteen (13) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will result in the previously outstanding 22,590,750 Common Shares of the Company being consolidated into approximately 1,737,750 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional Common Shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation is being mailed to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

