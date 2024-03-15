Rockland Resources Ltd.: Rockland Resources Increases Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) announces it has increased the size of the non-brokered private placement, announced March 14th, 2024, to 4.5 million units from 2 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $112,500 from $50,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one-half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general and administrative purposes.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

