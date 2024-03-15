CNH Industrial: CNH Proudly Awards Dealers for Focus on Technology, Community and Sales

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / In celebration of the strength of its U.S. and Canadian dealer network, CNH brands, CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland, recently announced the winners of their respective CASE Dealer Awards program and New Holland UK & ROI Dealer of the Year Awards.

"Our dedicated and customer-first dealer network differentiates CASE in the market. Across the U.S. and Canada, we have the strength of 66 dealers, 325 locations and more than 7,000 faces of CASE providing customer-first sales, service, parts and financing support," says Terry Dolan, vice president - North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "The CASE Dealer Awards program recognizes the best of the best."

Power Abe Award - Progressive Tractor & Implement

Also known as the CASE Dealer of the Year Award, the Power Abe Award is given to the dealer who is committed to building the CASE brand and delivers top performance in sales, parts, service and offering Capital financing products to their customers.

J.I. Case Award - Lee Tractor Co.

In recognition of CASE's founder, who was resilient, customer-first and rooted in practical innovation, this year's award is presented to the dealer with the greatest focus on technology (precision and connected services).

Building Community Award - GT Mid Atlantic

The heart of the CASE brand is building (and rebuilding) community. This award recognizes the dealer who goes above and beyond in exhibiting our brand purpose. GT Mid Atlantic won for its work with Construction Angels and will receive a $10,000 donation for this deserving nonprofit.

Power Tan Awards

These awards are earned for high sales performance by product category.

Backhoe Loader / Tractor Loader / Forklift: Bingham Equipment Company

Bingham Equipment Company Skid Steer Loader / Compact Track Loader: Torgerson's

Torgerson's Dozer: Hills Machinery Company

Hills Machinery Company Motor Grader: Scott Equipment

Scott Equipment Compaction: Border Equipment

Border Equipment Mini Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement

Progressive Tractor & Implement Full Size and Midi Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement

Progressive Tractor & Implement Wheel Loader: Hitrac

Hitrac Compact Wheel Loader: ASCO Equipment

In addition, CNH brand New Holland has also announced the winners of its 2023 UK and ROI Dealer of The Year Awards, which celebrate excellence in performance and service quality across its extensive UK and Ireland dealer network.

Main category winners:

Overall, UK Dealer of the Year: Russells Ltd

Ireland Dealer of the Year: M & S Machinery

Medium UK Dealer of the Year: Francis Bugler Ltd

Small UK Dealer of the Year: T Alun Jones & Son

Product Line Category Winners:

Combine Dealer of the Year: Robert D Webster Ltd

Tractor Dealer of the Year: Lloyd Ltd

Hay & Forage Dealer of the Year: Lloyd Ltd

PLM Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd

Implements Dealer of the Year: Agricar Ltd

Construction Equipment Dealer of the Year: M & S Machinery

Telehandler Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd

Parts Dealer of the Year: T H White Ltd

NPS Dealer of the Year: Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd

David Rapkins, New Holland Business Director UK & ROI, said: "I would like to express my congratulations to all the 2023 New Holland Dealer of the Year winners. These awards acknowledge and reward the performance and effort that our dealers put into the service they provide to our customers. A big thank you to all our UK and ROI dealers who have contributed to make 2023 a great year. We truly appreciate your hard work and excellent teamwork across the dealer network".

Recognizing its dealers and rewarding customer-centric and community focused success is a demonstration of CNH's commitment to supporting its people and the communities and customers they serve.

The CASE dealer awards

