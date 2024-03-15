Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Collegiate Open Concludes With Over 500 Participants

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), India's leading esports organization, proudly presents the MOGO Collegiate Championship. Set against the backdrop of India's burgeoning esports landscape the tournament is spread across five electrifying games - FC24, BGMI, Valorant, Pokémon and CODM.

The competition has currently come to an end with over 500 players participating across all games spread across 200+ universities and teams. With a staggering prize pool of Rs 3 Lakh, this championship ignites a fierce competitive spirit amongst college esports participants as they vie for glory and recognition on a national platform. As one of the pioneers in collegiate esports, MOGO understands the transformative power of gaming in shaping tomorrow's leaders.

Matches were held daily on the official MOGO Esports YouTube handle where viewers watched the tournament live from the comfort of their homes. The tournament spread across the nation and is also gaining traction all over. Mogo has managed to bring in some of the best esports casters for in-game commentary to give the viewers one of the best audio-visual experiences.

For FC24, Mogo received participation from two of India's top 3 FC24 players, one representing Hyderabad FC in the eISL league, (India's Top Football League ISL) and another player representing Northeast FC in eISL. These top two players made it to the finals of the Mogo FC24 championship where Charanjot Singh aka chealseascj12(gaming name) was crowned as the champion.



India's most favourite and followed sport BGMI also made the headlines. With intense battles, strategic gameplay, and high-stakes matches, the MOGO Championship promises to deliver exhilarating moments and unforgettable gaming experiences for players and viewers alike. Seasoned pro or a passionate fan, this championship has become a must-watch event in the world of BGMI esports. Team 2B4B were crowned champions in this gaming title.



Valorant has also received the love and adulation from the esports community. The top 10 team players from the Valorant collegiate championship will receive contracts for the upcoming Mogo Winfinity League. The Mogo Winfinity League is an IPL style Esports league with teams panned out across various cities in India owned by top investors and owners. Mogo has stepped up their game in the last two months with new ideas and new tournaments which have turned eyeballs in the Esports circuit.



Mogo has provided opportunities for upcoming esports talents and will continue to change the face of esports game in India.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Contacts

Sunny Bhandarkar

CEO

sunny@mogoesports.com

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View the original press release on accesswire.com